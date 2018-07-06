Gordon Urology opens Chatsworth office

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Physicians Group is pleased to announce that Gordon Urology has opened a Chatsworth location, and Joanne Hooks, FNP-BC, will see patients at this location.
Hooks is a graduate of Kennesaw State University where she earned her Master of Science in Nursing. She is a certified family nurse practitioner with nearly 15 years of experience in urological care and has been providing acute and chronic care to those patients with urological conditions. She will be providing care for many different urological issues by performing history and physical exams, educating patients about surgical procedures, and providing instruction on care for recovery after a procedure or a surgery.
Gordon Urology offers complete urological care for adults. The professionals at Gordon Urology strive to solve your urological issues with the utmost compassion and consideration.
The Chatsworth office of Gordon Urology is located at 106 Hospital Drive, Suite 1. To make an appointment, please call 706.695.9240.
