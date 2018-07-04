Gordon Urgent Care welcomes Jason Smith, FNP-C

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is pleased to announce that Jason Smith, FNP-C, has joined Gordon Urgent Care.
Smith has joined Pablo Balboa, MD; Rachel Sawyer, PA; Tom Curtis, FNP; and Katie Schnell, FNP, at Gordon Urgent Care, where convenient, cost-effective, and fast services are offered. Gordon Urgent Care is pleased to have Smith join the clinic’s team of excellent healthcare professionals.
Smith is a graduate of Kennesaw State University where he earned his Master of Science in Nursing. He worked as a registered nurse in Gordon Hospital’s emergency department for seven years before becoming a certified nurse practitioner. Smith is also a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
For more information or to make an appointment, please call Gordon Urgent Care at 706.602.8200.
About Gordon Hospital
