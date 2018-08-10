Gordon Urgent Care extends hours

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Urgent Care has extended clinic hours to accommodate more patients and to offer convenient services during more hours of the day. The new hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We are committed to providing our patients with accessible and quality healthcare,” said Mike Briscoe, director of practice operations for Gordon Physicians Group. “Providing greater access throughout the week is one way we hope to achieve that.”
For more information on Gordon Urgent Care’s extended hours, please call 706.602.8200.
