Gordon Tire Amnesty Day set for Saturday, April 14

CALHOUN, Ga. – Gordon County government and Santek Waste Services are teaming up for the annual Free Tire Disposal Day on Saturday, April 14, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Redbone Ridges Landfill.
Every county resident can dispose of up to 10 car tires at no cost. Santek will not accept tires from tire dealers, tires with rims and no tractor tires.
Residents are asked to remain patient and in their vehicles.
“We anticipate a busy-but-productive day,” said Levi Higdon, Santek regional manager. “Public safety is paramount on this day so we want everyone to remain understanding as we unload tires from vehicles and ensure the well-being of our participants and employees.”
The landfill is located at 1224 Pleasant Hill Road Extension in Ranger. For more information, call 706-629-5633.