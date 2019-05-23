Kimberly Fraker has been named the finalist for the Gordon County Schools superintendent search as of Thursday. Fraker has previously served Bartow County Schools as chief of leadership and learning.
Fraker has been in education for over 24 years, with her career consisting of classroom instruction, administration and central office positions. Through her most recent position as chief of leadership and learning, Fraker assisted the Bartow County superintendent with daily tasks and operations.
“We are very fortunate to have someone with Fraker’s credentials and experience to lead our system,” said Board Chairman Charlie Walraven. “We expect great things out of her.”
Fraker is married to Captain Jim Fraker of the Sandy Springs Police Department, and the couple has three children. Upon relocating to Gordon County, Fraker said she hopes to get involved in many organizations and get plugged in to the local community.
Fraker earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, her secondary English education certification from Kennessaw State and achieved her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of West Georgia.
Nominated by the board on Thursday, Fraker will remain the finalist for the position for 14 days in accordance with state law, and the board will conduct a final vote of approval upon the conclusion of the nomination period. This vote will take place during the board meeting on June 10.
Following Fraker being announced as finalist, board member Eddie Hall thanked everyone who applied for the position, saying it was a tough decision.
“We had a great pool of applicants,” Eddie Hall said. “This was probably one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make in a position like this.”
Also during the called board meeting, Walraven addressed the contracted help that the board enlisted to assist with the superintendent search. James Wilson, founder of Education Planners, was hired in April to help the district and provide a neutral perspective throughout the process.
Walraven said Wilson was permitting the board to determine how much to pay him, and after a discussion, the board approved to pay Wilson $7,500 for his services.
“He did an amazing job and helped tremendously, making the process seamless,” said board member Kacee Smith.
Walraven said the standard cost for hiring an outside contractor to help with a superintendent search is in the area of $10,000, yet since Wilson was hired late in the process and took on fewer responsibilities, they decided to lower their payment.
The board agreed that while $7,500 was less than the average, it was a fair price for the services Wilson offered the district throughout their search and they were thankful for his assistance.