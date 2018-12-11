After the Gordon County Board of Education announced the results of its annual performance assessment of Superintendent Susan Remillard on Monday night — in which she met all expectations based on state evaluation requirements — she announced she would not be requesting an extension to her contract, which ends June 2019.
Remillard is approaching her 30th year in education, and is planning to retire when her contract expires. She has been working for Gordon County Schools for the past 12 years, starting out as curriculum director before becoming superintendent. She said following her retirement, her and her husband plan to retire to their house in Alabama.
“I always thought I would retire with 25 years in my career, I never realized it would be 30,” said Remillard of her approaching retirement. “The school system is in great shape and my hope is that it will continue to improve.”
Prior to her announcement, Vice Chairman Bobby Hall read a letter from the board to Remillard reflecting the results of their evaluation meeting on Dec. 4. Hall said six out of seven board members were present at the meeting, and the superintendent was evaluated based on goals provided by the Georgia School Boards Association.
Hall said the board completed this review as efficiently and objectively as possible, listing out a few concerns which have been brought to Remillard’s attention.
“We as a board are very pleased with the leadership of Dr. Remillard on a daily basis and the excellent job she is doing,” Hall said at the meeting. “She continues to look for innovative ways to lead our administrators and focus on student achievement. We have the most confidence that (our) concerns will be addressed.”
In addition to this news, Chairman Chris Johnson, who says he has to travel a lot for his job, reported that he no longer wishes to remain chair though he wants to remain a board member. The election for a new chair will take place in January, when two new members join the board.
Monday was the last board meeting for Nan Barnette and Larry Massey, who both lost re-election bids in the May Republican primary. Starting the first of the year, Post 5 will be filled by Kacee Smith, and Post 7 will be filled by Eddie Hall.
Also at the meeting, Director of Communications Amy Parker announced the November 2nd Mile Award winner was Becky Underwood, head custodian at Red Bud Middle School.
“Becky has been with the schools for 17 years and at Red Bud Middle since the day it opened,” said Karen Jones, assistant principal at the middle school. “She is loved by everyone in our building and is an amazing friend to the faculty and staff at RBM.”
On Friday, Underwood was recognized in front of Red Bud Middle students and staff for the hard work she puts into keeping the building clean, safe and welcoming.