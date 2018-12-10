Update:
7:21 a.m. Monday -- Calhoun schools will open two hours later than normal this morning, as announced Monday. The school system firmed up its decision Tuesday morning after reviewing road conditions.
6:57 a.m. Monday -- According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, there are signs of roads icing over in the Red Bud area and on U.S. 411 in eastern Gordon County.
6:23 a.m. Monday - From the Gordon County Sheriff's Office: "Sheriff Ralston urges motorists to exercise caution when driving this morning, as some roadways are still wet and temperature are dropping below the freezing point. Sheriff's deputies report that roads are generally passable, but care should be taken, particularly on bridges, overpasses, low-lying areas, and shaded areas where water may have created 'black ice.'"
6:10 a.m. Monday -- From Gordon County Schools: "After monitoring the weather overnight and evaluating road conditions throughout the county, Gordon County Schools has made the decision to close schools today, December 11. After school activities are also cancelled."
Previously posted:
5:14 p.m. -- Calhoun City Schools will open two hours later than normal Tuesday due to the possibility of black ice forming on roads overnight.
"We will assess roadways first thing in the morning and determine if a closing is warranted," according to a news release. "We encourage parents, staff and young drivers to exercise extreme caution on roadways."
Schools will open two hours later than normal, and buses will operate on a two-hour delay.
3:46 p.m. --
Gordon County Schools will delay opening schools Tuesday morning by two hours due to the possibility of black ice forming on local roads overnight.
"Families should plan to arrive at school two hours later than they would on a normal school day, and (buses) will make stops two hours later than normal as well," according to a statement from the school system.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to "potential dangerous road conditions," according to a news release.
3:30 p.m. -- With temperatures expected to dip below freezing around 2 a.m. Tuesday, there is a possibility for black ice to form on local roads, which remain wet from recent rains.
According to the National Weather Service update provided to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency personnel:
The low overnight is expected to reach 26 degrees. The temperature is not expected to jump back above freezing until between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Rain is not expected to stop until 10 p.m., and the wet roads could lead to the development of black ice once temperatures drop below freezing.