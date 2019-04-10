The Gordon County Schools Nutrition Department has a new way of serving breakfast to students each morning — breakfast carts.
After receiving a grant from Action for Healthy Kids, all Gordon County schools have received a rolling breakfast cart to use for a convenient “grab-and-go” breakfast at no cost to students.
“The hope is that the added speed and convenience of getting breakfast to go as they walk in the school will encourage students to eat this very important meal,” a news release from the school system stated. “Kids and teenagers sleep for 8 to 10 hours a night. That means they have no fuel when they wake up.
“An early meal is needed to replenish the energy stores the body must use to function, but healthy breakfast foods give you more than just fuel. They provide fiber, protein, vitamins and other nutrients that your body needs. Studies show that eating breakfast correlates directly to better performance in schoolwork, decreased obesity, and improved health overall.”
Each Gordon County student can have breakfast at school free of charge.
On Monday, Belwood Elementary students got their first look at the new breakfast carts, and over the coming days, the carts will start hitting the halls of other schools.
The roll-out schedule for breakfast carts is as follows:
Sonoraville High School – Friday
Red Bud Elementary – Tuesday
Gordon Central High School – Tuesday
Swain Elementary – Wednesday