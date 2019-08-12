Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said Monday afternoon that area residences should take precautions if they intend to be outside at heat indexes over the next few days are expected to reach triple digits.
The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Monday and Tuesday throughout north and central Georgia. The NSW also warns that while storms are possible those two days, thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, with a chance of strong to sever storms increasing as the week goes on.
"It is going to be extremely hot over the next couple of days, so please take precautions if you must be outside," Taylor said.
Heat indices in the triple digits are expected during the next several days with values at or over 105 degrees possible for most of central Georgia today and most of the entire state tomorrow, including the Atlanta metro area. Heat advisories have been issued for today and tomorrow for each of these respective areas from noon until 8 p.m.
Additionally, there is a 20-40% chance for thunderstorms today and tomorrow (depending on location). On Wednesday, chances for thunderstorms will increase to 50-65%. Primary threats with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts, excessive rainfall with isolated flooding potential, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.