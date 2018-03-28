Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
March 12 - 23, 2018
Marriage Licenses
James Cody Bethel to Kassandra Louise Hach, issued February 14, 2018 married March 10, 2018.
Joel Lamar Dupree to Terri Lynne Ballew, issued March 14, 2018, married March 14, 2018.
Kathryn Jones Smith to Richard Cole Ledford, issued January 23, 2018, married March 10, 2018.
Ethan Ray Smith to Kassie Faye Newman, issued February 26, 2018, married March 11, 2018.
Michael Ryan Adcock to Brittany Nicole Ingle, issued March 16, 2018, married March 17, 2018.
Dustin Erin Garlin to Erin Elizabeth Poteete, issued February 23, 2018, married March 09, 2018.
Robert Emery Gresham to April Nicole Squires, issued March 01, 2018, married March 17, 2018.
Aaron Jonathan Kephart to Brittany Jordan Morrison, issued February 26, 2018, married March 15, 2018.
Joshua Adam Spires to Jessica Lauren Hornyak, issued March 21, 2018, married March 21, 2018.
Real Estate
The Estate of Betty Owens a/k/a Betty Ruth Owens to Aaron Owenby, 315 Erica Lane SE, Gordon County issued March 12, 2018.
Evergreen Management & Sales LLC to Todd Miles, 215 Maplewood Drive SW, Gordon County, issued March 12, 2018.
Madeyln Patterson and Zachary Patterson to Michelle Sinyard, 283 Brownlee Mountain Road SW, Gordon County, issued March 14, 2018.
David Dixon to Georgeann Dixon, 205 Pine Street SW, Gordon County, issued March 14, 2018.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Muril Whitener, 452 Russell Hill Estates Drive NW, Gordon County, issued March 14, 2018.
Muril S. Whitner and Jacqueline R. Whitner, 594 BEason Road, Gordon County, issued March 15, 2018.
Chad B. Sumner and Crystal L. Sumner to Michael Allmon, 1519 Nickelsville Road, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Wallace Hall, Jr. to Wallace Hall, Jr. 109 Arbor Place NE, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Mitchell Gentry to Cindy Dodd, 4712 Fairmount Highway SE, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Dan Hensley and Marlene Hensley to Patrick Roach, 546 Woody Road, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Larry Lovingood to Kathy Dodd, 347 Rocky Hill Road SE, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Robert Stamey to Robert Stamey 101 Azalea Drive, Gordon County, issued March 25, 2018.
Celia Paul to Sharon Langston, 139 Riverbend Drive NW, Gordon County, issued March 25, 2018.
Sam Grizzle to Carll Converse, Jr., 126 Brookstone Drive SW, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Ron Cater to The Landlord Inc, 123 Pioneer Drive, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Brian Wilson to Randy Steward, 241 Regency Lane SW, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Rose M. Lewis fka Rose M. Mann to Shirley Queen, 7183 Fairmount Highway, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Randy Walraven to Floyd Walraven, 106 Mims Drive, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Lauren Deperro to Barbara Elkins, 12015 Fairmount, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Juilo Perez to Wendy Perez, 153 Jo Ann Drive SE, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Guy Silvers to Hillery Waldon fka Hillery J. Hayes, 433 S Sequoyah Circle NE, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Ashley Meekins to Belinda Crisp, 738 Mason Road SE, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Danny Newberry to Vivian Seritt, 338 Burnt Hickory Lane, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
The Landlord, Inc to Zachary Miles, 131 Carole Drive NW, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Brent Stepp Construction Company, Inc to Dan Murphy, 102 Willowbrook Drive, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Charles Taylor to Thanh Quyt, LLC, 6388 Nichlesville Road, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Ubaldo Mendez to Jesse Mendez-Lopez, 110 Prince Albert Court, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018.
Anthony Manis to Najarian Capital LLC, 3704 Resaca Lafayette Road NE, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Daniel Smith to Brian Smith, 144 Terry Lane, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Paul Gwin to Justin Gwin, 448 Artisian Well Road NW, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Timothy Roe to Timothy Roe, 1369 US Hwy. 21 N, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
David Dutton to Robert Dutton, 878 Erwin Hill Church Road, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
Shirley Morrison to Allen Melton, 611 Peters Street, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
Brenda Thomason to Steve Parks, 302 Peters Street, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
Stephanie Smith to Tiffany Young, 102 Cantrell Drive NW, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.