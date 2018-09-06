Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of Aug. 27, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Luis Enrique Castaneda Hernandez to Estela Cruz Hernandez, issued August 28, 2018, married August 31, 2018.
Travis Wayne Neitermayer to Jada Leigh Garnett, issued August 27, 2018, married August 27, 2018.
Real Estate
Linda Lester to Terri Adams-Hyde, 36 Nathan Lane, Gordon County, issued August 27, 2018.
Combs & Free Funeral Home, Inc to Clifford Free, 102 E Line Street, Gordon County, issued August 27, 2018.
Najarian Capital, LLC to Jeffery Evans, Jr, 300 Mini Road SE, Gordon County, issued August 27, 2018.
CitiMortgage, Inc to TNT Homes, LLC, 305 Thor Drive, Gordon County, issued August 27, 2018.
Brent Stepp Construction Company Inc to Fredy Solorzano, 218 Louise Lane, Gordon County, issued August 27, 2018.
Micholas ray Sigler and Heidi KristaLynne Sigler, 3024 Miller Ferry Road SW, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Lucy Cooprider to Stuart Balliew, 227 School House Road NE, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Marcus Swilley to Dawn Swilley, 149 Woodberry Drive SE, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Hop Lam, 483 Sunset Drive SE, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
BKN Enterprises, LLC to David Giles, 593 Mason Road SE, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Ryan Thompson to Ryan Thompson, 279 Langston Drive NE, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Brian Wilson to Kenneth Vaughn, 235 Regency Lane, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Sandra Davis to Master Termite & Pest Services, 6824 Fairmount Highway SE, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Jacin Burns to Shannon Baker, 115 Spencer Drive, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Robert Lowell to Edward Johnson, 306 Cagle Road, Gordon County, issued August 28, 2018.
Betty Kelley to Miranda Kelley, As Administrator, 3900 Dews Pond Road, Gordon County, issued August 29, 2018.
Robin L. Hodges n/k/a Robin Lee German to Tyler Hendrickson, 187 Stirratt Road, Gordon County, issued August 29, 2018.
Mike Pope to David Stephens, 329 North Avenue, Gordon County, issued August 29, 2018.
Warren Stanley to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, 203 Lakespur Drive, Gordon County, issued August 29, 2018.
JBCE Properties, LLC to Javier Gonzalez, 202 Chance Drive NW, Gordon County, August 30, 2018.
Maria Diaz De Farias to Dario Diaz, 2406A Boone Ford Rd SE, Gordon County, issued August 30, 2018.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael Young, 231 Jasper Street, Gordon County, issued August 31, 2018.