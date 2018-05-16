Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
April 30 - May 12, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Tommy Dean Blaylock to Tammy Diane Mulkey, issued April 27,2018, married April 29, 2018.
Michael Thomas Campbell to Magdalene Taliaferro Geeslin, issued May 02, 2018, married May 05, 2018.
Caleb Michael Dotson to Taylor Anne Thomas, issued April 18, 2018, married May 05, 2018.
Michael Kent Hall to Charity Ann Teeters, issued April 18, 2018, married April 28, 2018.
Cass Jessie Jewel to Laura Ashley Bennett, issued April 26, 2018, married April 26, 2018.
Annsely Kate Jordon to Nicholas Aaron Davison, issued April 26, 2018, married April 28, 2018.
Erik Alexander Lopez Nolasco to Jennifer Dawn Strickland, issued May 03, 2018, married May 03, 2018.
William Virgil Lott to Erica Darlene Whitfield, issued April 09, 2018, married April 28, 2018.
Erik Arias Ochoa to Enedina Cruz, issued March 08, 2018, married April 21, 2018.
Enrique Pena to Marianne Rios, issued April 20, 2018, married May 05, 2018.
Steven Donald Rumsey to Merissa Paige Frain, issued May 04, 2018, married May 04, 2018.
Christopher Shae Satterfield to Carolyn Elaine Greeson, issued April 25, 2018, married April 25, 2018.
Scott Edward Ward to Shelly Lashay Hedden, issued May 02, 2018, married May 05, 2018.
Real Estate
Anthony Harris to Anthony Harris, 118 Doe Lane, Gordon County, issued May 01, 2018.
Adam Moore to William Whitifield, 128 River Place Drive NW, Gordon County, issued May 01, 2018.
Michael Brown to Jason Stargell, 120 Westwood Drive, Gordon County, issued May 01, 2018.
Rikki Yates to William Moss, 111 Laurel Drive, Gordon County, issued May 01, 2018.
PFW Properties, Inc. to Prater Enterprises, LLC, 700 Lance Road, Gordon County, issued May 02, 2018.
Edmond Smith to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, 300 Mini Road, Gordon County, issued May 02, 2018.
Jane Coffey to Lauren Deperro, 623 Peters Street, Gordon County, issued May 02, 2018.
Donna Johnston to Elizabeth Palmerin, 678 Johnson Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 02, 2018.
Old Mill Partners LLC to Amanda Morgan, 103 Mill Stone Drive, Gordon County, issued May 02, 2018.
Kenneth Rodriguez, to Carlton Wright,III, 225 Cherry Street SE, Gordon County, issued May 03, 2018.
William Peterson to Spencer Mann, 2796 Highway 41 South SE, Gordon County, issued May 03, 2018.
David Resos to Rickey Miller, 796 E Damascus Church Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 03, 2018.
Gary Dobson to Richard Omahony, 124 Melody Station NE, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
James White to Phillip McCormick, 144 Cooper Drive E, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Carolyn Thomspon to Randy Abernathy, 201 Jones Road, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Charles Claxton to Valerie Shoates, 100 Stone Haven Drive, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Daniel Bramblett to Daniel Bramblett, 840 Sugar Valley Road NW, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Marvis Gowens Blalock Administrator to Joseph Samuel Dell, Trustee, 70 First Street, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Joshua McEntire to Kassie Smith, 198 Davis Drive, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Samuel Peek Jr. to Michael Brown, 107 Stone Haven Drive, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
G Smith Builders Inc to James Ables, 205 Luke Street SW, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Phillip Pulliam to Terry Norris, 204 Bellwood Drive, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Jerry Smith to Jamie Aklridge, 117 Meadow Lane, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Vivian Ballard to Kyle Harvey, 480 Norville Drive NW, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Timothy Bartley to Timothy Bartley, 432 Deerfield Lane NW, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Schnell & Sauber, Inc to Marinda Poindexter, 100 Jo Ann Street, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Gary Duke to Matthew Putney, 356 Flora Drive SW, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Estate of Richard Inace Moore to Gloria Moore, 96 Oak Hill Drive, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
L. Grogan to Teri Turner, 450 Mount Vernon Drive, Gordon County, issued May 04, 2018.
Thomas Runions to Barry Wyatt, 1501 Derby Court NE, Gordon County, issued May 07, 2018.
Bess Goode Watson and Shirley Jane Goode Hotron to Harvey Brock, 221 Westwood Drive, Gordon County, issued May 07, 2018.
Jeffery Anderson to Timothy Smith, 146 Bram Way SE, Gordon County, issued May 07, 2018.
Norma Murray to Justin Matthews, 111 Summerfield Drive NE, Gordon County, issued May 07, 2018.
Robert D. Jones and Stephanie Jones to Douglas Frain, 149 Legg Lake Road SW, Gordon County, issued May 07, 2018.
Felix Garcia to Timothy Childers, 126.5 Victor Street, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Glenn Warren to Jaime Burns, 319 Old Rome Dalton Road, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Jamie Burns to Joshua Allen, 204 Donna Street SW, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Williams Bennett to Floyd Caleb Walraven, 133 Kentucky Dr, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
The Yoknapatapha Land Company, LLC to Elizabeth Kate Holdings, LLC, 109 W Hicks Street, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Betty L. Maddox aka Betty Lou Maddox to Patricia Grimmett, 240 Sonora Drive, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Glenda Underwood to Bradford North, 145 Pine Hill Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Brenda Weaver, Individually and as Attorney to David Vaughn, 2908 Love Bridge Road, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Coleman Balliew, Terry Balliew and Dolores Sexton to Jackson Jordon, 1958 Dews Pond Road NE, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Joyce Moore to Dana Woodward, 113 Lavista Drive SW, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Hubert Hightower to Gary Fiumara, 237 SW Old Calhoun Road, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jeffery Wood, 647 Fairmount Bottom Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 08, 2018.
Timothy Erwin to Timothy Erwin, 204 Brookstone Drive SW, Gordon County, issued May 09, 2018.
ELC Properties, LLC to The Landlord, Inc, 1313 US Hwy 41, Gordon County, issued May 09, 2018.
Jared Moss to Susan Brookshire, 149 Kings Court SW, Gordon County, issued May 09, 2018.
Doug Sexton to MarcotulAio Villatora, 178 Riverview Drive, Gordon County, issued May 09, 2018.
Gordon Callaway to Johnny Couch, 279 Mill Stone Lane SE, Gordon County, issued May 09, 2018.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Najarian capital, LLC, 158 Single Tree Drive SE, Gordon County, issued May 10, 2018.
Mary Holcomb to Ben Thornton, 627 Anderson Lane, Gordon County, issued May 11, 2018.
Dennis L. Evans, Sr. and Glenda R. Evans to Gary Duke, 118 Georgia Drive, Gordon County, issued May 11, 2018.
Betty Harkins to The Betty A Harkins Irrevocable Trust dated 4/16/2018, 101 Regency Court, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Quinton Bunch to Quinton Bunch, 170 Fountain Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Steven Skidmore to Amy Riley, 364 Riverview Drive NE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Jaime Layson to Cinthya Sosa, 101 Madison Drive, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Bradon Jones to James Surdi, 165 Granny Smith Drive SE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
PFW Properties to Melissa Garner, 117 Water Wheel Lane SE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Vijay Patel to Nirav Patel, 2281 NE HWY 41, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Sandra Dillard to Sandra Dillard, 126 Iracille Lane, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Tyler Richter to Tyler Richter, 135 Webb Drive NE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Alexandria Olney fka Alexandria D. Brock to Thomas Bagley, 180 Longview Drive SE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Vessie SIburkis to Jacin Gray, 822 Mauldin Road NW, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Jack F. McCart and Louise W. McCart to JLC Rentals LLC, 631 Cash Road, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Jose Leal-Cortes to Paula Hufstetler, 196 Louise Lane, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Randy Abernathy to Tony Mullinax, 107 Carter Street, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Marsha Tate to Nicholas Scroggs, 270 Erica Lane SE, Gordon County, issued April 23, 2018.
Tracee Hightower-Tran to Ricky Childers, 252 Old Calhoun Road SW, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Steven J. Dodd to Thomas Griffith, 224 Gordon Avenue, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Ellen McArthur to Thomas McArthur, 443 Sequoyah Circle, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Lisa Renee Richards fka Lisa Edgmon to Fritz Investment Properties, LLC, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Douglas Yalor to Douglas Taylor, 214 Fairview Road, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Brian Holloman to Lisa Holloman, 169 Kelley Court, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Keith Casey to Leslie Lambert, 205 Rips Road, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Stephen Thomas to Stephen Thomas, 142 Farmington Drive SE, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Woodcrest Developments LLC to Randy Long, 319 Wildwood Circle SE, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Grady Sandord, Jr. to Daniel Bramblett, 840 Sugar Valley Road NW, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Gerald Brown to Richard Bryant, 289 Talon Drive SE, Gordon County, issued April 26, 2018.
Larry Bain to Larry Bain, 359 Talon Drive, Gordon County, issued April 27, 2018.
WJH, LLC to Charles Sarrels, 605 Cartecay Drive, Gordon County, issued April 27, 2018.
David Gal to Guy Dempsey, 131 Sherri Lane NE, Gordon County, issued April 27, 2018.
Ford Dodd to Javier Hernandez, 1360 Union Grove Church Road, Gordon County, issued April 27, 2018.
David Fowler Construction to Gabriela Leal, 217 Gilmore Circle SW, Gordon County, issued April 27, 2018.
Cristina Ramirez to Daniel Autry, 101 Legacy Lane, Gordon County, issued April 30, 2018.
Edna Jones to John Ross, JR., 1074 Erwin Hill Road, Gordon County, issued April 30, 2018.