Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
May 13– June 01, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Juan De Dios Leon Alvarez to Veronica Cornejo, issued May 14, 2018, married May 20, 2018.
Brady Austin Baxter to Rebekah Madison Fortney, issued May 09, 2018, married May 12, 2018.
Michael Lee Briggs to Erika Patricia Arroyo, issued May 14 2018, married May 14, 2018.
Byron Buford Blaylock to Amy Lynn Laviana, issued May 16, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
John Zachary Bradley to Kayla Brianne Leatherwood, issued May 25, 2018, married May 25, 2018.
Carter Hogan Edwards to Jessica Danielle Goswick, issued May 04, 2018, married May 19, 2018.
Michael Robert Gwin to Karissa Lynn Davidson, issued May 09, 2018, married May 12, 2018.
Brown Jansen Hunter to Merrick Katelyn Renee, issued April 20, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
Tyler Scott King to Mahaley Aril Hall, issued May 18, 2018, married May 19, 2018.
Justin Dean Payne to Danielle Joyce Humphrey, issued May 09, 2018, married May 19, 2018.
Edward Lee Phipps to Charlotte Annette Abbott, issued May 09, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
Cameron Franklin Pierce to Kayla Ansley Johnson, issued May 15, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
Karli Anne Plant to Joshua Lee Goddard, issued May 25, 2018, married May 25, 2018.
Michael Keith Quinton to Regina Rae Estes, issued May 22, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
Jory Adam Shannon to Bethaina Maria Jimenez, issued May 23, 2018, issued May 26, 2018.
Jeremiah Martin Smith to Ashley Paige Whitfield, issued April 12, 2018, married May 11, 2018.
Westley Lorne Sullivan to Brittany Makale Stallings, issued May 01, 2018, married May 05, 2018.
Hutchinson Peyton Swafford to Madeline Glenn Hite, issued May 10, 2018, married May 19, 2018.
Christopher Laneal Taylor to Kathie Nicole Miller, issued May 07, 2018, married May 19, 2018.
Bryan LeJay Thomas to Ashley Lynn Ulbritch, issued May 04, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
Nathan Andrew Trumbull to Elizabeth Kay Smith, issued May 15, 2018, married May 16, 2018.
Christopher Paul Wood to Justina Connie Kinsey, issued May 24, 2018, married May 26, 2018.
Real Estate
Steven Edwards to Charles Waggoner, 168 Pine Hill Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, 265 Love Bridge Drive SE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Guaranty Bank, Milwaukee, WI to Joey English, 593C Baxter Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
James Allen to Elton Newton, 3225 Dews Pond Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Kassie Smith to Kassie Smith, 198 Davis Drive, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Clint Baker to Jessica Granlund, 134 Langford Road NE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Joshua Hobgood to Holly Keener, 121 Magnolia Drive SE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Brenda Jordon to Brenda Jordon, 104 W May Street, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
Ricky Miller to Rickey miller, 796 R Damascus Church Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 14, 2018.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to JBCE Properties LLC, 202 Chance Drive NW, Gordon County, issued May 15, 2018.
WJH LLC to Esdras Alfaro, 614 Cartecay Drive, Gordon County, issued May 15, 2018.
Casey Parker to Jose Ochoa-Gutierrez, 253 Brianna Boulevard NE, Gordon County, issued May 16, 2018.
Melea Reed to Christopher Cochran 144 NE Overhill Lane, Gordon County, issued May 16, 2018.
Barry Wyatt to Barry Wyatt, 1501 Derby Court NE, Gordon County, issued May 16, 2018.
Steve Robbins to Keisha Garigan, 116 Waterford Drive, Gordon County, issued May 16, 2018.
Kenneth Sheriff to Brittany Hilton, 711B Johnson Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 16, 2018.
Evelyn Smith to Stacy Stewart, 2152 Trimble Hollow Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Mary Green to JPMorgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp, 1129 Hall Memorial Road, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Kitchel to Bath Design Center, Inc. to Karen Brown, 316 Thor Drive, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Paige Baxter nka Paige Mullinax to Alvah Beasley, 503 Mount Vernon Drive, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Danny Newberry to Dwight Wilkey, 236 Burnt Hickory Lane, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
David Fowler Construction, LLC to Krista Stanley, 227 Gilmore Circle SW, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Karla Jennifer Harrison fka Karla Jennifer Bramlett to Peggy Wable, 240 Sunrise Circle SE, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Daniel Worley to Jeffery Clements, 2397 Boone Ford Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
J. Rudy Reinhardt and Shirley A. Reinhardt to Ken Jones, 150 Kings Court SW, Gordon County, issued May 18, 2018.
Pamala Payne Little as Executor to John Weitz, Jr, 1574 Gardener Springs Road, Gordon County, issued May 21, 2018.
Dennis Cochran to James Grumber, 302 Saddlebrook Drive SE, Gordon County, issued May 21, 2018.
Gary Duke to Karina Garcia Vargas, 888 Buck Boulevard, Gordon County, issued May 21, 2018.
Ettalyn, lnc to Teresa Hall 485 Erwin Road, Gordon County, issued May 21, 2018.
Bruce Mitchell as Trustee for the Erwin Hill Trust to Tiffany Grizzle, 985 Erwin Hill Church Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Richard Miller to Jesse Vaughn, 416 College Street, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Jose Ocha- Gutierrez to Jose Ocha-Gutierrez, 253 Brianna Boulevard NE, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Shaun Jones to Matthew Touhy, 150 Hunters Crossing SE, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
The Land Lord Inc to Brandon Hogan, 223 Knot Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Matthew Vanderploeg to Kyle Casey, 245 Hardin Road SW, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Ray Grogan to Eric Shaw, 390 Harris Beamer Road, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Betty Grogan to Keri Shaw, 110 Beamer Circle, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Margie Knight to Scotty Guyton, 1134 Pearl Johnson Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
William Whitt to Dylan Bell, 181 Prater Drive SE, Gordon County, issued May 22, 2018.
Nancy Stepp to Leonardo Silva, 167 Richardson Road, Gordon County, issued May 23, 2018.
Judy Hannah to Jesus Cervantez, 1210 Midway Road, Gordon County, issued May 23, 2018.
Maria Magana, 227 Maplewood Drive SW, Gordon County, issued May 23, 2018.
Becky Murray to Denise Stephenson, 496 Blalock Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 23, 2018.
David Stephens to Justin Landress, 1459 Pine Chapel Road Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
The Fred J. Goble and Mary Lou Goble RLT UTA 8/26/2004 to Patricia Buhle, 105 E 20th Drive, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
Ray Grogan to Erica Shaw, 390 Harris Beamer Road, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
Stacy Chambers to Dustin Chambers, 101 Brays Road, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
Rock Creek Ridge, LLC to James Purdy, 8983 Everett Springs Road, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
CA Brown Holdings LLLP to Garry Hill, 254 Nix Loop SE, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
Miguel Cortes-Vega to Miguel Cortes-Vega, 100 Dakota Lane SW, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
David Stephens to Annie Mullinax, 225 Beamer Circle SW, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
Kyle Smith to Austin Smith, 102 Denali Drive, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
John Dixon to Lonie Bishop, 2870 Chatsworth Highway NE, Gordon County, issued May 24, 2018.
Mark David Barton, as Executor to Mark Barton, 1135 Erwin Hill Church Road, Gordon County, issued May 25, 2018.
Jennifer Scoggins to Joel Scoggins, 270 Cut Off Road SW, Gordon County, issued May 25, 2018.
Joel Sims to Burford J Wilson and Andrea Gayle Wilson Revocable Living Trust, 136 Cavers Way NE, Gordon County, issued May 25, 2018.
Joseph Naymick to Richard Holland, 110 Woodberry Court SE, Gordon County, issued May 25, 2018.
Taylor Sisson to Megan Myrah, 322 Goat Road, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
Marian Bruce to Melissa Bruce Rhodes, Trustee, 108 Vinings Way SE, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
Nihar Patel to Pragat Krupa, LLC, 1401 Red Bud Road, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
David Sorin Wilson as Co-Trustee to Daniel Errickson, 250 Shenandoah Drive NE, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
Tracy Boone to Tracy Boone, 374 Rock Creek Road SW, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
Dina McMillan to Maricela Aguilar, 1127 Foster Lusk Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
Magdaleno Hernandez to Kimberly Hernandez, 123 SW Donna Street, Gordon County, issued May 29, 2018.
Michael Dinning to Jose Aguilar, 207 Cooper Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
The Landlord Inc to Kevin Burns, 150 Orchard Way, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Angela Green to Phi Do, 118 Iris Place, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Richard Fain to Angela Green, 1336 Baxter Road NE, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Bonnie West to Fredy Blandon Moncad, 221 Hunters Crossing SE, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Jo Norwood to Hardik Patel, 381 Jolly Road, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Phillip Alexander to Christopher Chaney, 166 Rosewod Drive, SE Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Benny Sizemore to Lloyd Saunders, 136 Southmont Drive, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
Edward Owens to David Braden, 259 Davis Drive, Gordon County, issued May 30, 2018.
William David to Pablino Becerra, 137 Green Row, Gordon County, issued May 31, 2018.
Jeffery David Smith as Executor to Michael Henderson, 455 Chatsworth Highway 225 NE, Gordon County, issued May 31, 2018.
Michael Byess to Benjamin Askew, 2370 Cash Road SE, Gordon County, issued May 31, 2018.
Jason Amstutz to Jason Amastutz, 1834 Nickelsville Road NE, Gordon County, issued May 31, 2018.
Jason Amstutz to Abe Peters, 167 Clark Loop, Gordon County, issued May 31, 2018.