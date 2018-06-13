Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of June 4, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Randall Charles Cochran to Helen Lucille Vines, issued May 09, 2018, married June 08, 2018.
Daniel Ree Dawson to Ethel Deanna Barnes, issued June 01, 2018, married June 03, 2018.
Matthew James Metcalfe to Ariana Ryan Tehrani, issued April 11, 2018, married May 12, 2018.
Jason Ernest Nannie to Ashely Nichole Smith, issued May 09, 2018, married May 19, 2018.
James Andrew Nussbaumer to Madison Taylor Ponder, issued March 23,2 018, married May 26, 2018.
Sierra Preston Stover to Nicole Leann Fitzgerald, issued May 29, 2018, married May 30, 2018.
Cody Isaiah Lee Young to Danielle A Woodcock, issued May 18, 2018, married June 02, 2018.
Real Estate
WJH, LLC to Camela Buis, 100 Calhoun Drive, Gordon County, issued June 04, 2018.
Tommy Gallman to Tommay Gallman JTWROS, 201 Red Bone Ridge Road, Gordon County, issued June 04, 2018.
Lamar Pankey to Emilee Conltrane, 2297 Pine Chapel Road NE, Gordon County, issued June 04, 2018.
William Jeffery to Wendell Mathews, Jr., 145 Hickory Hollow Drive SE, Gordon County, issued June 04, 2018.
Talmadge Tucker, Jr., to Nathan Murphy, 148 Sunset Drive SE, Gordon County, issued June 04, 2018.
Eric Batten to Madelyn Patterson, 105 Etowah Court, Gordon County, issued June 04, 2018.
R. Miller to Rodney Alldredge, 839 Herrington Bend Road NW, Gordon County, issued June 05, 2018.
James Maddox to Gary Duke and Jimmye Duke, 479 Red Bone Ridge Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 06, 2018.
Edwin Guerrero Salmeron and Dinia I Erazo AKA Dinia Erazo to Jimmy Holbert, 125 Craneater Circle, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Robert Scott to Weston Gosa, 220 Melea Lane, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Tim Louis Pelusi and Deborah Headrick f/k/a Deborah Pelusi to Deborah Headrick, 128 Brody Drive NE, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Jerry Tippens to Ronald Hall, 447 Hunt Road NW, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Randall Packer to Randall Packer, 3009 Chatsworth Highway NE, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Tim Jones and Nathan Murphy to Todd Stephens, 155 Coggins Loop, issued June 07, 2018.
Julie Walraven as Trustee for the Richard R. Jones Living to Shane McDougle, 422 S Wall Street, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Shane McDougle to The Landlord Inc, 422 S Wall Street, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Beverly Turk to Linda McPherson, 460 Apple Road NE, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
William Robbins to Thomas Robbins, 108 Defoor Loop, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Chad Balistreri to Gerald Gimes, 222 Woodford Way SE, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
North American Container Corporation to UFP Real Estate, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, 270 Johnson Lake Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 07, 2018.
Phillip Holcomb to HSBC Bank USA, 453 Chatsworth Highway NE, Gordon County, issued June 08, 2018.
Russell Langston to David Todd, 160 Wrights Hollow Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 08, 2018.
Carmela V. Buis as Administrator of the Estate to Mathew Baughcum, 151 Emerald Drive SE, Gordon County, issued June 08, 2018.
Bruce Lanning to Heather Blackwell, 116 College Street, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.
Janice Bramblett to James Shipley, 361 Fields Ferry Drive NE, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.
Amanda Todd to Stacy Chambers, 159 Countryside Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.
Christopher Cochran to Christopher Cochran, 144 NE Overhill Lane, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.
Dwight Wilkey to Dwight Wilkey, 236 Burnt Hickory Lane, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.
Richard Holland to Richard Holland, 110 Woodberry Court, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.
Phi Do to Phi Do, 118 Iris Place, Gordon County, issued June 11, 2018.