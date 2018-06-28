Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of June 18, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Tad Joseph Coker to Erica Alyssa Marshall, issued June 19, 2018, married June 23, 2018.
Branden William Lee Hobgood to Cortney Mcnutt, issued June 18, 2018, married June 19, 2018.
Miles Logan Howard to Elizabeth Nicole Tamburello, issued June 21, 2018, married June 24, 2018.
Joseph Chad Kesler to Holly Jean Tinch, issued June 07, 2018, married June 16, 2018.
Marvin David Lomax to Tina Louise Norton, issued June 19, 2018, married June 23, 2018.
Chase Edward Mangioni to Anna Elizabeth Burdette, issued March 23, 2018, married May 16, 2018.
Anthony Lauren Schock to Amanda Michelle Brown, issued June 22, 2018, married June 24, 2018.
Real Estate
James Beamer, Jr. to James Rasbury, 200 Sherwood Drive, Gordon County, issued June 81, 2018.
Ashton Commons, Inc to Pete Weber, 197 Curtis Parkway, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
Anthony Blackstock as Trustee to Dave Wilson, 201 Shenandoah Drive NE, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
James Mellick to James Mellick, 152 Oak Grove Road, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
Doris Lackey to Doris Lackey, 405 Pamela Street, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
Gary Tracy to Patricia Cagle, 620 Buck Blvd SE, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
Walter Layson to Jamie Layson, 106 Gilmore Circle, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
Donna Mitch to Michael Blaylock, 241 Hunters Crossing SE, Gordon Country, issued June 18, 2018.
Patricia A. Hazelwood to Tim Norton, 178 Nance Road, Gordon County, issued June 18, 2018.
Willie Ross to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, 352 Riverbend Road SW, Gordon County, issued June 19, 2018.
Michael Cohen to Traci Griffin, 407 Mason Road, Gordon County, issued June 19, 2018.
Stacy Chambers to Stacy Chambers, 159 Countryside Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 19, 2018.
Matthew Baugheum to Matthew Baughcum, 151 Emerald Drive SE, Gordon County, issued June 19, 2018.
Gentry Property Investments, LLC to Heather King, Gordon County, issued June 26, 2018.
Clarence Jones to Dalton Free Holiness Church, Trustees, 1120 Russell Hill Road NW, Gordon County.
Alan Investments III, LLC to Theresa Sexton, 194 Liberty Church Road NE, Gordon County, issued June 19, 2018.
The Estate of Ruby I. Eidson to Cecil Dillard, 200 Davis Drive, Gordon County, issued June 21, 2018.
Michael Detlefsen to Ditech Financial LLC, 231 Jasper Street, Gordon County, issued June 21, 2018.
Ronald Gill to Carrington Mortgage Services, 271 Baker Circle SE, Gordon County, issued June 21, 2018.
Sara Cochran to Eddie Cochran, 110 Oak Hill Drive, Gordon County, issued June 21, 2018.
Jamie Layson to Alexis Layson, 108 Koufax Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Silvestre Vega to Silvestre Cortes Vega, 128 Koufax Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Elizabeth Pulliam to Elizabeth Pulliam, 125 Brookstone Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Nancy Gray to Jeremy Smith, 125 Chad Street SE, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Manuel Romero Fraire to Manuel Romero Fraire, 284 Liberty Road SW, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Sherry Gann to The Landlord, Inc, 259 Curtis Circle SE, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Nancy Coley to Matthew Sheriff, 2416 Boone Ford Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.
Pennie Schuh to Robert Reynolds, 153 Lancaster Road, Gordon County, issued June 22, 2018.