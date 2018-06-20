Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of June 11, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Byron Omar Barrera Batres to Elva Lucrecia Olivares Lopez, issued March 23, 2018, married April 06, 2018.
Kristopher Aric Bunch to Esteysi I Samayoa Velasquez, issued June 01, 2018, married June 09, 2018.
Anna Leigh Darnell to Calvin Daniel Edwards, issued June 07, 2018, married June 09, 2018.
Roy Joe Smith to Jo Ann Dean, issued June 12, 2018, married June 14, 2018.
Braelinn Raine Thomassen to Dalton Kaleb Bjerklie, issued May 11, 2018, married May 20, 2018.
Real Estate
Zachary Washinton to Jeremiah Taylor, 3874 Dews Pond Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 12, 2018.
Austin Hopkins to Brandon Bishop, 100 Echota 5th Street, Gordon County, issued June 12, 2018.
James Boggs to Shade Nix, 138 King Edward Court SW, Gordon County, issued June 12, 2018.
David Fowler Construction, LLC to Silvestre Cortes Vega, 128 Koufax Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 12, 2018.
Allan Ray to Allan Ray, 320 Erica Lane SE, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
Daniel Perry to Michael Westbrook, 1010 Pearl Johnson Road, Gordon County, June 13, 2018.
Wilson Baxley to City of Calhoun, 334 S Wall Street, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
Jeffery David Smith, Individually and as the Executor, 458 Chatsworth 225 Highway NE, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
Jeffrey David Smith as Executor to Yours & My Realty, LLC, 458 Chatsworth 225 Highway NE, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
Larry Pogue to Randall G. McEntyre as Trustee, 220 W Belmont Drive, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
Ruby Marie Bryant as Administrator to Gregorio Fraire Gonzalez, 124 Erwin Street, Gordon County, June 13, 2018.
Nan Rhinehart to Leslie Pennel, 309 Tennessee Street, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
Adrian Hice to Adrian Hice, 106 Jackson Street, Gordon County, issued June 13, 2018.
James Chastain to James Chastain, 394 B Johnson Road, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
James Shipley to Ismael Ponce, 233 Brianna Boulevard, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Kim Thieme to Kim Thieme, 123 Holcomb Road SW, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Katherine Leatherwood to Jerry Floyd, 291 Cash Road, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Roxann Hardy to Charles Pratt, 232 Jo Ann Drive SE, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Jonathan Hayes to Wanda Sheriff, 294 Orchard Way SE, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Doris Southerland to Teri Bell, 122 Regency Row, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
David Fowler Construction, LLC to Austin Hopkins, 413 Beamer Road SW, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Joe Greeson to William Priest, 586 Hammond Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 14, 2018.
Najarian Capital, LLC to Donna Ross, 321 Brownlee Mountain Road SW, Gordon County, issued June 15, 2018.
Enterprise Investments and Management, LLC to Oscar Salinas, 3958 Hwy 41 N, Gordon County, issued June 15, 2018.
Edwin Wheeler to Lucas Fishcher, 174 E. Cochran Rd SE, Gordon County, issued June 15, 2018.
Ernest Connell to CIT Bank, N.A. ska OneWest Bank, N.A, 258 S Sequoyah Circle NE, Gordon County, issued June 15, 2018.