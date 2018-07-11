Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
June 26 - July 9, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Michael Anthony Burchett to Megan Elizabeth Cunningham, issued May 04, 2018, married July 03, 2018.
William Matthew Clark to Kendra Desiree Overfield, issued June 26, 2018, married July 04, 2018.
Joseph Michael Crider to Kimberly Brigee Mitchum, issued June 19, 2018 married June 23, 2018.
Andy Jeremy Guzman to Jocelyn Daniella Hope, issued June 27, 2018, married June 27, 2018.
Dustin Lee Henderson to Brandi Nicole Oliver, issued June 26, 2018, married June 26, 2018.
Brent Michael Ivey to Marnie Leigh-Anne Taylor, issued June 12, 2018, married June 23, 2018.
Tracy Van McEntyre to Kelly Ann Sanderson, issued June 05, 2018, married June 07, 2018.
Russell Willard Melville to Gloria Nicole Cronnon, issued June 25, 2018, married July 04, 2018.
Keith O’Jay Moore to Tamatha Lynn Woods, issued June 28, 2018, married June 30, 2018.
David Rabanales to Elfida Martina Flores Hernandez, issued June 19, 2018, married June 22, 2018.
Jose Cruz Sandoval Coyoy to Doris E Lopez Barrios, issued June 19, 2018, married June 29, 2018.
Daniel Lee Simpson to Hannah Rebekah Lucas issued June 07, 2018, married June 16, 2018.
Jacob Filmore Spellman to Katelyn Renee Langston, issued June 21, 2018, married June 23, 2018.
William Purcell Steele to Margarita Arceo Delgado, issued June 12, 2018, married June 16, 2018.
Scott Martin Taylor to Eleonore Nacole Gazaway, issued March 23, 2018, married June 23, 2018.
Cristino Vargas to Danni Lee Smith, issued March 08, 2018, married July 01, 2018.
Real Estate
Paige Hales to Chunming Liu, 224 Brookstone Drive, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
Toni Gentry to Anna Monteith, 109 Webb Drive, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
Tamela Haas to Teresa Baliew, 101 Green Loop Road NW, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
Kyle Smith to Ryan Marshall, 401 Three Oaks Drive SE, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
William Garland to Larry Silvers, 399 Trimble Hollow Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
William Tyler Cooper and Krystal Leighann Cooper to Amanda Causey, 159 Moores Ferry Road SW, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
Joyce Nicholson to Joyce Nicholson, 212 Hanover Circle SE, Gordon County, issued June 25, 2018.
WJH, LLC to Aaron Voils, 112 Colton Drive, Gordon County, issued June 26, 2018.
WJH, LLC to Willy De Leon, 608 Cartecay Drive, Gordon County, issued June 26, 2018.
Margaret Black to Elizabeth McRee, 118 Victor Street, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Wayne Bohannon to Wayne Bohannon, 1298 Shope Lake Road, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Chad Page to Carla Davis, 4100 Dews Pond Road, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Karley Ray to Glenn Miller, 286 Lavista Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Michael Derosier to David Hand, 139 Valley View Heights, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Melba Lance to Melba Lance, 766 Lance Road NE, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Luz Arzapalo to Todd Beckman, 3230 Resaca LaFayette Road NW, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
David Flower Construction to Tonya Podbielski, 124 Koufax Drive SW, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Brian Baxter to Brandon Bank, 2040 Trimble Hollow Road, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Coletech Capital LLC to Matthew Satterfield, 331 Salacoa Road SE, Gordon County, issued June 27, 2018.
Paula Prentice to Monalisa Evans, 200 Dona Street SW, Gordon County, issued June 28, 2018.
Wanda Jean Kincaid Jeffords as Trustee to Ethan Knight, 608 N Wall Street, Gordon County, issued June 28, 2018.
Corey Lambert to Michael Lowe, 391 Mount Vernon Drive, Gordon County, issued June 28, 2018.
Peggy Holland to Austin York, 100 Terrier Drive, Gordon County, issued June 28, 2018.
Paul Chang to Chang Gang Holdings, LLC, 389 Mt. Vernon Drive, Gordon County, issued June 28, 2018.
Mildred Brock to Becky Adams, 135 West Drive NW, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Melissa L. Reese as Trustee to Kaytlyn Bohannon, 215 E Line Street, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Gail Champion to Joseph Morefield, 104 Regency Row, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Kevin Burns to Darryl Edwards, 150 Orchard Way, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Patrick James to Justin Wilson, 558 Camelot Circle NW, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Nathan Serritt to Emanuel Lolakis, 101 Garden Hill Drive, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Emory Lane, Jr. to Heny Patel, 103 Quail Circle, Gordon County, issued June 29, 2018.
Julian D. Fuller and Betty J Fuller Revocable Trust to JRP Fuller LLC, 170 W Belmont Drive, Gordon County issued June 29, 2018.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 227 Brownlee Mountain Road SW, Gordon County, issued July 2, 2018.
Abby Investment Properties, LLC to Sergio Leon, 205 Pine Street SW, Gordon County, issued July 02, 2018.