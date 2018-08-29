Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 13 – 24, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Charles Bret Cochran to Amanda Jill Rogers, issued August 09, 2018, married August 09, 2018.
Terry Zachariah Conner to Harlie Elizabeth Cannon, issued August 03, 2018, married August 13, 2018.
Austin Lane Cook to Mary Sue Katherine Adams, issued July 27, 2018, married August 17, 2018.
Jose Rolando Guardado to Sandra Karina Santiago Morales, issued August 06, 2018, married August 12, 2018.
Cody Alan Hayes to Yakeli Marizol Moralas, issued July 25, 2018, married August 11, 2018.
Brandon Michael Hodges to Cearirra Nicole Whitehead, issued August 14, 2018, married August 18, 2018.
Brendon Lee Kirby to Annmaire Monaco, issued August 17, 2018, married August 17, 2018.
Logan Trevor Knight to Molly Elaine Palmer, issued August 01, 2018, married August 11, 2018.
David Lawrence Lovell to Mary Johns Vaughn, issued August 16, 2018, married August 18, 2018.
Brock Logan Oermann to Ansley Renee Jones, issued July 19, 2018, married August 04, 2018.
Kenneth Wayne Rolfe to Deanna Munger Clayton, issued August 06, 2018, married August 07, 2018.
Zachery Labron Lee Taylor to Felicia Marie Newport, issued August 09, 2018, married August 12, 2018.
Mario Velazquez Sifuentes to Ana Christina Garcia Morales, issued August 07, 2018 married August 11, 2018.
Real Estate
Melanie Phelps to John Hiram, Jr., 105 Yarbrough Street, Gordon County, issued August 20, 2018.
Joseph Bajner to Net Prospectors LLC, 1213 Jewel Court NE, Gordon County, issued August 20, 2018.
Wayne Oberley to Wayne Oberley, 2159 Miller Ferry Road SW, Gordon County, issued August 20, 2018.
Estate of Betty F. Erwin to J. Erwin, 166 SE Big Spring Road SE, Gordon County, issued August 20, 2018.
El Hadj Kone to Leah Tidwell, 103 Emory Street SW, Gordon County, issued August 20, 2018.
Mr. K Car Wash Calhoun LLC to E and S Group, LLC, 601 South Wall Street, Gordon County, issued August 20, 2018.
George Mathis to Michael Sorrells, 596 Owens Chapel Road, Gordon County, issued August 21, 2018.
Douglas Alan Akin and Lynn Akin to Jeffery Freshour, 187 Mt. Zion Road, Gordon County, issued August 21, 2018.
John Foster to John Foster, 193 W Pine Chapel Road NE, Gordon County, issued August 21 ,2018.
Stuart Wesley Balliew and Heather K. Balliew to Anthony Spinks, 4481 Red Bud Road, Gordon County, issued June 21, 2018.
Kenneth Holcomb to Kenneth Holcomb, 760 Tate Bend Road NW, Gordon County, issued June 21, 2018.
Pamela Ralston Davis and Leeman Ralston to Charles Ingram, 114 Pineapple Drive, Gordon County, issued August 21, 2018.
David A. Konter and Savannah L. Konter to Earnest Channell, 104 Kensington Drive, Gordon County, issued August 21, 2018.
Cheryl Reeves to Cheryl Reeves, 125 Orchard Way SE, Gordon County, issued August 22, 2018.
Dorothy Moss ET AL to Michael Adcock, 166 Erwin Hill Church Road, Gordon County, issued August 22, 2018.
WJH LLC to Cassie Patanie, 119 Colton Drive, Gordon County, issued August 22, 2018.
Zahid Rashid to 189 Shope Lake II LLC, 110 Shope Lake Road, Gordon County, issued August 22, 2018.
Carl Walden to Wiley Walden, 336 Meadowlark Lane SE, Gordon County, issued August 23, 2018.
Shanon Burke to Sabrina Garcia, 312 Riverview Drive, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Bungalow Series F Reo, LLC to Hilda Madrigal, 706 Riverside Drive NW, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Paul Adcock to Jose Chanhola, 202 Jeep Street, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
John Leggett to The John C Leggett and Julia O Leggett RLT UTA 12/12/12, 155 York Place, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
NWGA Housing, LLC to Robert Miller, 304 Herrington Bend, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Norma T Fox as Executor of the Estate of Roy M. Fox to Norma Fox, 285 Rocky Hill Road SE, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Norma T Fox as Executor of the Estate of Roy M. Fox to Norma Fox, 549 Highway 53, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Lee Hunt to Lee Hunt, 3615 Roland Hayes Parkway, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Kenneth L Peace and Christina C. Peace nka Christina Hinkle to Shannon Leatherwood, 152 Moore Road Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Shannon Leatherwood to Shannon Leatherwood, 152 Moore Road SE, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.
Shelly Carver fka Shelly A Vowell to Marina Zeigler, 131 Parkway Drive SW, Gordon County, issued August 24, 2018.