Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of April 2, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Richard Arthur Duane Anderson to Sannakaisa Tarleena Torronen, issued March 29, 2018, married March 29, 2018.
Eric Franklin Bohannon to Renee Lynn Webb, issued March 19, 2018, married March 23, 2018.
Cody Austin Grooms to Ashlan Leann Curtis, issued April 05, 2018, married April 06, 2018.
Samuel Wyatt Haithcock to Jessica Elaine Harmon, issued April 06, 2018, married April 06, 2018.
Daniel John Martin to Kailey Ann Vaughn, issued February 28, 2018, married March 30, 2018.
Christopher Michael Re to Lauren Michelle Cooper, issued March 22, 2017, married March 30, 2018.
John Henry Roger to Kayla Lynn Henry, March 26, 2018, married March 31, 2018.
Jeremy Lee Seabolt to Ashley Nicole Fowler, issued April 03, 2018, married April 02, 2018.
Thomas James Shaw to Samantha Jo Auger, issued March 02, 2018, married March 31, 2018.
Cody Wade Townsend to Victoria Nicole Ralston, issued March 14, 2018, married March 31, 2018.
Christopher Lee Turner to Laura Elizabeth Whitlow, issued March 28, 2018, married March 31, 2018.
Real Estate
David J. Ables and Lindsay G. Ables to Tommy Abernathy, 651 McDaniel Station Road SW, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Jerry Black to Larry Black, 597 West Pine Chapel Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Kevin Kilcoyne to Brian Clark, 318 Plainview Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 03, 2018.
Henry Jallouk to Estate of Henry E. Jallouk, 350 Talking Rock, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Susan Saylors to Cynthia Nix, 1251 Onyx Court NE, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Stacy Keith to Matthew Volek, 181 Clairmount Drive SE, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Terry Hollingsworth to Jason Valiente, 130 Bradley Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 03, 2018.
Moises Lopez-Palma to Kenneth Yantuch-Pizarro, 250 Chance Drive, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Heidi Ramsey fka Heidi Cleary to Ann Brown, 658 Harbor Lane NW, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Mikeal Smith to Mikel Smith, 208 Sherwood Drive, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
The Estate of Michael Claude Holbrook to Jennifer Jennings, 157 Bradley Road, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Ronald Balliew to Billy Hamrick, 234 Horizon Hills Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
Steve Parks to Jose Velazquez, 302 Peters Street, Gordon County, issued April 02, 2018.
The Landlord Inc to Jazmin Morales-Molina, 123 Pioneer Drive SE, Gordon County, issued April 2, 2018.
Julie Wilkey to Julie Wilkey, 609 Shenandoah Drive NE, Gordon County, issued April 04, 2018.
Michael Burchett to Anthony Young, Jr. 364 Spring Valley Drive, Gordon County, issued April 04, 2018.
Barry Wyatt to Jody Buttrum, 12503 Fairmount Highway SE, Gordon County, issued April 04, 2018.
Hugh Wilkins to Kristy Johnson, 129 Southmont Drive NE, Gordon County, issued April 04, 2018.
Michael Edwards to Stephen Lafferty, 211 Walraven Way, Gordon County, issued April 04, 2018.
Linda Yocum to Jesica Gilbert, 252 Moss Creek Drive, Gordon County, issued April 05, 2018.
Keith Casey to John Hancock, 186 Red Bone Ridge Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 05, 2018.
John Wayne Hall Family Limited Partnership to Adam Sullivan, 206 Gilmore Circle, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.
Georgeann Dixon to Abby Investment Properties, LLC, 205 Pine Street, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.
L. Stuart to Margaret Reidy, 6056 Red Bud Road, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.
Doug Sexton to Marcotulio Mazariegos Villatoro, 117 Victor Street, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.
Will Sullivan to Georgia Eugene Hufstetler & Margie Hufstetler, 105 Sophie Terrace SE, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.
Home Mart Buliders, Inc to Maria Segura Blanco, 164 Water Wheel Lane, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.
Jonathan Griffin to Jessie Mosley, 171 Terry Lane, Gordon County, issued April 06, 2018.