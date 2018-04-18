Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of April 9, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Christopher Mark Angel to Charlie Rebecca Long, issued March 27, 2018, married April 06, 2018.
Alford Billy Clark to Connie Michelle Williams, issued April 02, 2018, married April 07, 2018.
Troy James Frantzen to April Renae Smith, issued April 09, 2018, married April 09, 2018.
James Douglas Phillips to Destiny Marie Camp, issued March 28, 2018, married April 07, 2018.
Juan Mariano Vicente to Rosa M Campos Rosas, issued February 16, 2018, married April 17, 2018.
Real Estate
Brent Step Construction Company to Ramiro Avila, 224 Louise Lane, Gordon County, issued April 09, 2018.
Mary Guess to Amy Guess, 178 Guess Road, Gordon County, issued April 09, 2018.
Amy Calhoun to Larry Johnson, 178, Guess Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 09, 2018.
Premier Management Properties LLC to Calhoun 367, LLC, 367 Richardson Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 09, 2018.
Joyce Fouts to Cody Wingfield, 336 Beason Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 09, 2018.
Kendell Allen to Brian Defoor, 110 Crestmont Drive, Gordon County, issued April 09, 2018.
The Estate of Ralph E. Lynch Sr. to The Vibe Group Inc, 3 Hammond Drive, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
Hannah Blaylock to Holly Tinch, 123 Sherri Lane NE, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
Regan Stone to Sunny Fox, 2180 Boone Ford Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
Donald Gallman to Gail Stanley, 422 Riverside Drive, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, 3704 Resaca Lafayette Road NW, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
Keith Casey to Joseph Dockery, 245 Cook Road NW, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
James William Green and Paulette Green to Gordon County Board of Education, 3971 Red Bud Road, Gordon County, issued April 10, 2018.
Douglas Investment Properties to Deborah Lohr, 4378 Mitchell Hill Drive, Gordon County, issued April 11, 2018.
Estate of James H. Winfrey to Keisha Johnston, 2513 Hwy 411, NE, Gordon County, issued April 11, 2018.
Joseph Jinks to Sandra Dillard, 126 Iracille Lane, Gordon County, issued April 12, 2018.
Sequoyah Villages Rental Properties, LLC to Jonathan Hunt, 1404 Old Rome Dalton Road, Gordon County, issued April 12, 2018.
Adam Thomas to Adam Thomas, 338 Toat Road NW, Gordon County, issued April 12, 2018.
Vicki Whitson to Brandley Kirsch, 2158 Moores Ferry Road SW, Gordon County, issued April 12, 2018.
Elsie Fountain to Nancy Gray, 201 Fountain Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 13, 2018.
Ronald E. Carter and Rachel L. Carter to The Landlord, Inc, 128 Craigtown Road, Gordon County, issued April 13, 2018.