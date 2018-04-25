Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of April 16, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Brett Nathaniel Burns to Alexis Jane Chamlee, issued April 03, 2018, married April 15, 2018.
Shyloh Lorenzo Chavez to Lauren Taylor Proctor, issued April 02, 2018, married April 14, 2018.
Jordan Alan Clayton to Regina Ann Mathews, issued March 16, 2018, married April 14, 2018.
Brandon Colt Dendy to Amber Cheyann Worthington, issued March 26, 2018, married April 14, 2018.
Frederick Charles Davis Lucas to Amanda Jean Dean, issued April 12, 2018, married April 18, 2018.
Shamus Braden McNeil to Samantha Lomeka Duenas, issued April 13, 2018, married April 17, 2018.
Cody Lamonte Puckett to Peyton Grace Evans, issued April 10, 2018, married April 14, 2018.
Nicasio Vicente Vicente, Meliza Aleyna Paiz, issued March 16, 2018, married April 14, 2018.
Lauryn Marie Whitlock to Chavis Benjamin Williams, issued March 26, 2018, married April 07, 2018.
Real Estate
Pam Rhinehart to Quinton Bunch, 170 Fountain Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 16, 2018.
Mark Bunch to Bradford Zulker, 300 Ryo Mountain Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 16, 2018.
Joshua Cardin to Allan Nielsen, 347 Foster Lusk Road, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Bagwell Family, LLC to Terraconn Homes, Inc, 110 Edwards Street, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
PFW Properties, Inc to Linda Bomar, 1171 Franklin Road, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Douglas Talley to David Falls, 2219 Red Bud Road NE, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Raphael Gentry to Karen Blackwell, 897 Hyde Road, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
John J. Hall and Tonie P. Hall to Daniel Worley, 163 Saddlebrook Drive, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Kami Danielle Miller and Shianne D.S. Miller to Alvin Collins, 486 Pack Road, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Alvin Collins to Kami Miller, 1018 Scott Brown Road, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Chris Capps to Manh Pham, 123 Avalon Drive, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Anthony Young, Jr. to Anthony Young, Jr., 364 Spring Valley Dr, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Timothy Erwin to Laura Roberson, 304 Crestmont Drive, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
WJH,LLC to Timothy Langston, 108 Colton Drive, Gordon County, issued April 17, 2018.
Ramon Reyes to Maria Jimenez Heleria, 121 Libby Lane, Gordon County, issued April 18, 2018.
Leigh Reyes to Ramon Reyes, 284 Goat Road, Gordon County, issued April 18, 2018.
Leigh Reyes to Ramon Reyes, 122 Louise Lane, Gordon County, issued April 18, 2018.
Richard Thornton, Jr. to Angelina Zalaquett, 1622 Dorian Court, Gordon County, issued April 18, 2018.
Joyce Davis to Joyce Davis, 514 Erwin Hill Road SE, Gordon County, issued April 20, 2018.
Kim Harbour to Jonathan Harbour, 110 Roberts Street, Gordon County, issued April 20, 2018.
Dakota Hill to Marlene Hill, 140 Joshua Way, Gordon County, issued April 20, 2018.
Gerry Crossley to Lisa Bynum, 119 Emily Lane SW, Gordon County, issued April 19, 2018.