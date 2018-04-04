Information found in Gordon Record has been supplied to the Calhoun Times by various institutions and public offices. Reports taken from public records contain information as it appears on documents involved. Marriage licenses are from the Probate Court office and Real Estate Transfers are from the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Week of March 26, 2018
Marriage Licenses
Richard Arthur Duane Anderson to Sannakaisa Tarleena Torronen, issued March 29, 2018, married March 29, 2018.
Eric Franklin Bohannon to Renee Lynn Webb, issued March 19, 2018, married March 23, 2018.
Malachi Ray Daggett to Cassandra Marie Silvers, issued March 21, 2018, married March 23, 2018.
Christopher Lee Lane to Devan McKenna Pierce, issued March 22, 2018, married March 25, 2018.
Richard Allen Morgan to Pamela Sue Jones, issued March 12, 2018, married March 23, 2018.
Walden Zachery Rea to Jessica Yevette Holcomb, issued March 9, 2018, married March 24, 2018.
Cody Wade Townsend to Victoria Nicole Ralston, March 14, 2018, married March 31, 2018.
Real Estate
Estate of Patricia Patterson Greeson to Melvin Eugene Greeson, 421 S Wall Street, Gordon County, issued March 15, 2018.
Kristie Cross Holbert to John William Holbert, 123 W Summit Drive SW, Gordon County, issued March 20, 2018.
Roy V. Rutledge to Kay B. Rutledge, 169 Echota Avenue, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
Kay B. Rutledge to Kelly Parker, 169 Echota Avenue, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
John W. McBrayer to Veronica Tirado, 990 Chatsworth Highway, Gordon County, issued March January 1, 2018.
Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae to Premier Home Deals, LLC, 195 Banks Chapel Road NE, Gordon County, issued March 26, 2018.
Dahi, Inc. to M D Hotels, LLC, 125 Hampton Drive SE, Gordon County, issued March 19, 2018.
Oudia Davis to Judy L. Henson, 1202 Cash Road SE, Gordon County, issued March 21, 2018. Darryl Jackson to Darryl I. Jackson, 5 Old Red Bud Road, Gordon County, issued March 16, 2018.
Elizabeth Langston to James Corey Lambert, 1024 Lovers Lane SE, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
Baxter Brothers Poultry Farm, Inc. to Carlos M. Hayes, Cook Road, Gordon County, issued February 15, 2018.
Carlos M. Hayes and Margarita D. Miranda to Miranda-Hayes Farm, LLC, Cook Road NW, Gordon County, issued February 15, 2018.
Gilbert Gallegos to Christian Williams, 262 LaVista Drive SW, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Thomas Austin Greeson, executor of the Tom Lee Greeson Estate to Helen H. Greeson, Columbus Circle, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Helen H. Greeson to Greeson’s Apartments, LLC, Columbus Circle, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Martha Ann Langston to Melanie G. Phelps, 105 Yarbrough Street, Gordon County, issued March 8, 2018.
Susan Hyde to Tony P. Lamar, 334 Sequoyah Circle NE, Gordon County, issued March 26, 2018.
Brian D. Wilson to Jeremy A. Kirby, 117 Mountain Top Road SW, Gordon County, March 26, 2018.
Ettalyn, Inc. and Marsha McDaniel to Relevate Church of Calhoun, Inc., US Highway 411, issued February 23, 2018.
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association to Secretary of Housing and Urban Developments, his successors and assigns, 100 Heritage Drive, Gordon County, issued February 6, 2018.
Southeast First National Bank to Rakeshkumar V. Patel, 585 Shenadoah Drive, Gordon County, issued March 23, 2018.
Alex B. Rollins and Leslie K. Rollins to George Faber, 606 Owens Chapel Road SE, Gordon County, issued March 22, 2018.
Charles and Carol Martinez to Jorge Baza JTWROS, 247 Coosawattee Drive, Gordon County, issued March 28, 2018.
Carolina Freitez to Stephanie Lynn Holcombe, 1913 Bobby Drive, Whitfield County, issued March 27, 2018.
Brent L. Rutledge to Ty Rutledge, 363 Fite Bend Road, Gordon County, issued March 29, 2018.
MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Julita Vargas, 2661 Red Bud Road NE, Gordon County, issued March 26, 2018.
BKN Enterprises, LLC to Tyler Richter, 135 Webb Drive NE, Gordon County, issued March 27, 2018.
Calhoun Machinery Co, Inc. to Summers Auto Repair, 1401 US Highway 41 S, Gordon County, issued March 27, 2018.
Clear Creek Capital, LLC to Feiser E. Munoz Polanco, 101 A & B Florence Avenue, Gordon County, issued March 26, 2018.