For more than 20 years, Georgia State Patrol Sgt. 1st Class Mike Searcy has spent his career keeping vigil on the roads of Georgia.
But for a Coweta resident who has logged hundreds of thousands of miles in his lifetime, it’s good to work closer to home. In August, Searcy took the helm as commander of the Newnan GSP post, following the retirement of Sgt. Mike Adcock.
For Searcy, it’s been a long journey – figuratively and literally.
Growing up on a small farm in Plainville in Gordon County, Searcy’s childhood dream was to become a game warden. However, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was in the middle of a hiring freeze by the time he graduated from high school, and the job required at least a two-year college degree.
At the advice of a game warden, Searcy headed to Floyd College and earned an associate degree in criminal justice. But the DNR was still not hiring, so he went back to college.
At the University of West Georgia, Searcy earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice – and met his future wife, Jacelyn, a native of Manchester.
“Once I was out of West Georgia, it was the same result as before at the DNR – not hiring,” Searcy said. “They suggested I get my foot in the door by joining the Georgia State Patrol and then possibly transferring to the DNR.”
So in 1995, Searcy began his GSP career as a typist in Marietta before heading to Dalton to become a radio operator two years later. A ride-along with a trooper inspired Searcy to tackle Trooper School, and he finally put his DNR dreams to bed.
“That was it for me,” he recalled. “I knew this was the career I was meant to pursue.”
After graduation, he was sent to Cartersville – at that time, the second-busiest post in Georgia.
He eventually married Jacelyn, and the couple relocated to Coweta County. Searcy transferred to LaGrange to be closer to home.
Over the next several years, he ping-ponged through the state. He was a corporal of internal affairs in Atlanta and Manchester, then a buck sergeant in Villa Rica. In 2014, he briefly served in Newnan before being promoted to post commander in Tifton.
After a two-year stint in Cuthbert, he returned to Newnan following Adcock’s retirement in early August.
Searcy currently oversees a staff of nine. When he left Newnan in 2014, there were 15 troopers working out of the post. Like many other post commanders, he says he’d love to have more troopers on the road.
“We don’t see much help in sight either,” Searcy said. “But I think most posts are doing more with less.”
As commander, Searcy says he’s committed to keeping an aggressive stance on DUI enforcement. Last weekend, his troopers locked up six suspected drunk drivers.
Over the course of his career, the sad duty of informing family members of the deaths of relatives in car crashes never has gotten any easier, he said.
“There are still so many who drive under the influence and put people in danger,” he said. “This is where our families live and work, and we have to make it as safe out there as we can.”
The Searcy family attends First Baptist Senoia, and when time permits, Searcy remains an avid outdoorsman who loves nothing more than college football in the fall and turkey hunting in the spring.
“When turkey season rolls around, I’m pretty indisposed,” he laughed. “I duck hunt with friends when I can, too.”
Searcy is also back in school, pursuing a master’s degree in public safety administration at Columbus State University.
Searcy said someday he’d like to get back to the farm life he left behind in Gordon County, with cattle and a garden. In the meantime, he’s content to finally work close to his home of more than 15 years.