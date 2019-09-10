The Calhoun Lady Jackets (11-5, 4-0 region) were on the other end of a shutout as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans left town with a 6-0 win at Calhoun High School on Monday.
“We play each other every year and it’s usually like a one-run difference in the ball game,” Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said. “Our first inning, got down 4-0, and when you get down like that, it’s kind of hard to come back.”
Calhoun’s offense did not produce, registering just two hits during the game. Junior Hannah Mashburn tallied both hits for the team.
“I’m proud of Hannah,” Smith said. “(But) we are struggling offensively. We hit (Sunday) night. They hit well. We knew (Gordon Lee’s pitcher) worked outside and we worked on that.”
Gordon Lee pitcher Emma Minghini went the full distance in the two-hit showing, recording 12 strikeouts.
Calhoun senior Lona Sims would pitch all seven innings. After Gordon Lee’s four-run first inning, Sims held the opposition at bay, stranding 11 runners on base. She conceded six runs, but only one of which was earned.
“She did a great job and I was proud of her,” Smith said. “She really did well the first (inning). She walked the very first batter and then they had a hit and then we had two errors, so it wasn’t her.”
Up Next
It’s back to region play for Calhoun. After a regional matchup at Adairsville on Tuesday, the Lady Jackets remain on the road, facing Ringgold on Thursday, where first place in the region could be on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“We have got to beat Adairsville (and) we have got to beat Ringgold to stay in that No. 1 position,” Smith said. “Ringgold and us are the only two team’s that are undefeated in our region right now. I think they’ll be ready. I really do.”