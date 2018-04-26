Gordon Hospital to offer free skin cancer screening

(Calhoun, Ga.) — According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is by far the most common form of cancer. In observance of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Gordon Hospital, in partnership with the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center, will offer free skin cancer screenings on Monday, May 7 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Harris Radiation Therapy Center to give people the opportunity to have their skin checked by health professionals.
Skin cancer begins in the cells of the skin. The three main types of skin cancers are basal cell skin cancers, squamous cell skin cancers, and melanomas. Basal and squamous cell skin cancers are the most common and are usually found on parts of the body that are regularly exposed to the sun. Basal and squamous cell cancers are unlikely to spread, but it is still necessary to treat them early to prevent further damage. Melanomas are not as common, but they are much more dangerous. Though almost always curable in its early stages, melanomas are likely to spread if left alone. The American Cancer Society estimates that in the United States alone in 2018, about 91,270 new melanomas will be diagnosed and about 9,320 people are expected to die of melanoma.
Limited space is available, so please call 706.879.5850 to register for this free screening.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.