Gordon Hospital to offer free prostate cancer screening

(Calhoun, Ga.) — The American Cancer Society states that other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men. The estimates for prostate cancer in the United States in 2018 are about 164.690 new cases and about 29,430 deaths.
In observance of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Gordon Hospital will offer free prostate cancer screenings on Tuesday, Sep. 25, and Wednesday, Sep. 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Gordon Urology.
“Prostate cancer risk factors include age, race, nationality, and family history,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at Gordon Hospital. “Though there is no sure way to prevent prostate cancer, there are some protective measures to take such as eating a wide variety of vegetables and fruits every day, being physically active, and maintaining a healthy weight.”
The screening will consist of a free PSA lab draw and a digital rectal exam. A prostate exam is recommended for all men between the ages of 50 and 70 who have not been screened in the past year. African American men and those with a family history of prostate cancer begin their annual screenings at age 40.
While the screenings are free, registration is required. Please call 706.879.5850 to reserve a time.
