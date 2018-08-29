Gordon Hospital to host CREATION Health Dinner with the Docs series

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital will host a series of Fall CREATION Health Seminars on Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning September 17 through October 29. This free seminar series will feature a different doctor each week and attendees will be educated on ways to live a happier and healthier life. Classes will be held at in Conference Room E, which is accessible through Gordon Hospital’s East Entrance.
The seminars focus on living life to the fullest. Attendees will enjoy a free dinner and learn about the eight principles of CREATION Health: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook, and nutrition. When practiced, these principles can lead to a healthier and happier life. Some benefits of living a CREATION Healthy lifestyle include:
-Looking and feeling younger
- Preventing or reversing certain diseases
- Decreasing the need for pharmaceutical drugs and surgery
- Enjoying a balanced life
- Strengthening relationships
- Experiencing a renewed sense of inner peace and calm
To register for this free life-changing seminar, call 706.602.7800 extension 3166. For additional information about CREATION Health, visit www.creationhealth.com.
About Gordon Hospital
