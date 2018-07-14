Gordon Hospital to host annual Back to School Blast

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, will host its annual Back to School Blast event for all local public, private, and homeschool students in grades Pre-K through 12. The event will take place on Thursday, July 26 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Fairmount Highway.
“This event, which is the largest one we host for the community each year, is always a fun and educational event with many great giveaway items and interactive booths,” said Kaylee Landress-Gibson, marketing communications lead for Gordon Hospital. “This is a way for us to extend our mission beyond the hospital’s walls and into our community.”
Local schools and organizations will give out information. Free backpacks and a variety of school supplies will also be distributed while supplies last. Children must be present with an adult to receive supplies.
The double gymnasium at the recreation complex will also house two inflatables for the students to enjoy. A DJ will also provide entertainment throughout the event.
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace will host the annual back-to-school fashion show, featuring local students showcasing the latest back-to-school fashion trends. The fashion show is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
In addition to back-to-school information, attendees can also expect to receive child-friendly health information on subjects such as the proper amount of sleep, proper nutrition, and more. Gordon Hospital’s Superhero of Safety, Mac the Medic, is also expected to make an appearance.
Admission to the event is free, and registration is not required. For more information, please call 706.602.7800, ext. 2305. All giveaway items, including the backpacks, will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
