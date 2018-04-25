Gordon Hospital to hold National Day of Prayer event

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, invites the public to join employees on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 3, as we gather as a community in prayer at Gordon Hospital’s CREATION Health Wellness Walk. The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. and end at 12:45 p.m.
Staff will be available at the event for any assistance you may need. The event was created to bring together those in the community who believe in prayer as well as to further Gordon Hospital’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ to all they serve.
If you have any questions, please contact Chaplain Don Jehle at 706.602.7800 ext. 2203 for more information.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.