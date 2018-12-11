Gordon Hospital will officially take on a new name starting Jan. 2, when it will transition to AdventHealth. But indications of the name change are already appearing, most recently with a new sign being installed on the exterior of the hospital.
Adventist Health System, which is one of the nation’s largest faith-based health care systems, owns close to 50 hospital campuses and employs more than 80,000 employees. In the 1990s, they purchased Gordon Hospital and have owned it since, according to Marketing Director Garrett Nudd.
A couple years ago, the organization looked into changing all of their local hospitals’ individual names to be the same so they would all be more unified, Nudd said. They decided to follow through with this idea, and have recently been changing Gordon Hospital signage to instead reflect their newly adopted name, AdventHealth.
“With the name change, the health system will move to being one consumer-centric, connected and identifiable national system of care for every stage of life and health,” a news release from Adventist Health System stated.
Other local health centers affected in this name change will include Murray Medical Center and Gordon Physicians Group, yet there will be no change in ownership, personnel or business structure as a direct result of the transition, according to the news release.
“We are transforming to better meet the needs of those we care for and the communities we serve,” said Terry Shaw, the president and CEO of Adventist Health System.
Gordon Hospital President Pete Weber also said the hospital’s first priority has always been the community, and that this transition will provide more opportunities to better serve patients and their families.
In preparation for this change, the organization spent around eight months focusing on the launch of their system-wide brand and solidifying new procedures, training and techniques regarding both employees and patients, which will also be a part of the transition.
“We want our hospitals and care sites to be places where people can experience hope as well as healing, and the AdventHealth name so appropriately expresses that sense of expectation and optimism while also connecting with our promise of wholeness and our rich faith-based heritage,” said Gary Thurber, the board chairman of Adventist Health System.
In September, this transition began via television and print ads for both Gordon Hospital and other involved hospitals across the nation. The new AdventHealth sign has been installed on the central hospital building as well as visual and marketing elements on other buildings on the property.