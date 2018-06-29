Gordon Hospital shares Fourth of July Firework Safety tips

(Calhoun, Ga.) — As the fourth of July draws near, many are preparing for the holiday festivities, including firework shows. Fireworks are considered a staple for most fourth of July celebrations, but it’s important to keep safety as the number one priority at all gatherings and parties.
The safest option is to attend a professional firework show. This allows you and your family to relax and enjoy the fireworks without major safety concerns. If you do choose to use any type of fireworks at home, use the following safety tips from the Gordon Hospital Emergency Department and Gordon EMS:
- Obey all local laws when using fireworks.
- Only use fireworks in a clear outdoor area.
- Never point or throw fireworks at people, animals, cars, or structures of any kind.
- Have a source of water close by for emergency use.
- Never give fireworks to children.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Read and follow the directions carefully.
- Dispose of used fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.