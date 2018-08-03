(Calhoun, Ga.) — On Thursday, July 26, Gordon Hospital hosted their annual Back to School Blast event for all local public, private, and homeschool students in grades Pre-K through 12 at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex.
More than 650 students who attended the event received backpacks along with other essential school supplies and health information.
“Back to School Blast is always one of our biggest and best events,” said Kaylee Landress-Gibson, marketing communications lead for Gordon Hospital. “It’s one way we are able to extend our mission outside of the hospital.”
Organizations who participated in the event include: Council on Alcohol and Drugs, Family Connection of Gordon County, Gordon Hospital Emergency Department, Gordon Hospital Sleep Center, Gordon Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, Workout Anytime, Northwest Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America, Gordon Urgent Care, Calhoun Elkettes, Amerigroup, Synovus, Kelly Educational Staffing, Gordon County 4-H, Gordon Home Care, Gordon County Fire & Rescue, Gordon County E-911, CareSource, Gordon Hospital Spiritual Care, Hair Connection Cartersville, Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Northwest Georgia Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Gordon Hospital Internal and Family Medicine, WellCare, Right From the Start Medical Assistance Group, Peach State Health Plan, Gordon County Department of Family and Children Services, Gordon Adult and Pediatric Medical Associates, Gordon County Schools, Northwest Georgia Women’s Care, Gordon Hospital Owasa Family Medicine, Gordon Hospital Nutritional Services, Gordon Primary Care, Gordon Hospital Cancer Care, CREATION Health, Gordon Ear, Nose & Throat, Gordon Cardiology, Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office, Great Clips of Calhoun, SEO’s Martial Arts, and Calhoun Outlet Marketplace.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, holistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.