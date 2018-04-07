Gordon Hospital robotics team visits Tellus Science Museum

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital’s da Vinci surgical system was featured at the Tellus Science Museum during their Spring Break Science Escape week on Wednesday, April 4.
Attendees enjoyed a live demonstration of the da Vinci robot and learned about the robotics program at Gordon Hospital. Attendees then had the opportunity to test-drive the robot with guidance from Urologic Oncologist and Director of Robotic Surgery Hak Lee, MD. A da Vinci Intuitive representative also fielded questions about the surgical system.
Robotic Clinical Coordinator Sharon Bass, RN, Director of Community Outreach Tracy Farriba, RN, and other staff guided attendees in utilizing laparoscopic trainers. This allowed them to perform tasks with actual laparoscopic instruments and video visualization.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.