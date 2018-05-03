Gordon Hospital recognizes volunteers

(Calhoun, Ga.) — April 15 – 21 is recognized as National Volunteer Week. For this national observance, Gordon Hospital recognized its auxiliary of 63 volunteers who continue to donate their time and talents to spread our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.
“Our volunteers at Gordon Hospital are more than just volunteers, they become our friends and family,” said Brandy Rymer, HR and volunteer manager. “Sometimes, they are the first person a patient meets, and they all provide a positive first impression of our hospital. We truly appreciate their commitment to our community and their dedication to helping us fulfill our mission.”
Gordon Hospital held a volunteer recognition luncheon to acknowledge the volunteers for the number of hours they have dedicated to the hospital. The following auxiliary members were recognized.
5,001 – 6,700 hours
Henrietta McClure
Faye G. Worley
Doris DeFoor
4,001 – 5,000 hours
Jana E. Moore
Jane P. Cochran
2,001 – 4,000 hours
Phil Robbins
Emilie A. Stone
Margaret A. Jones
Mary Lehmann
1,001 – 2,000 hours
William A. Mumpower
John Russell
Pam Kruzdlo
Celia C. Clemons
Joann Shropshire
Shirley A. Hough
Bruce Andrew Borgersen
Joann Vatter
Carolyn Childress
James W. Lay
Mary C. Lehmann
Nancy C. Kuhlemeier
751 – 1000 hours
Paula D. Elkins
Don Wilson
Henrietta McClure
Janie Aker
Joan Dodd
501 – 750 hours
Larry J. Parker
Wilfred E. Starr
Larry Milliken
251 – 500 hours
Michael E Miller
Jimmie C. Goswick
Peggy W. O’Connor
Rita Collins
Donald L. Starkey
101 – 250 hours
Wayne Brown
Martha Davis
Jim Deloache
Robert W. Goswick
Dudley Meadows
Mignon Ballard
Under 100 hours
Carol Fowler
Sally Hart
Calvin Anderson
James Collins
Luceta McRay
Bethany Parker
Angelina Kreider
Charles Hatt
Mitch Hazekamp
Kristie Smith
Gloria Brown
Emily Greeson
Charlotte Smithey
Nicholas He
Alyssa Childs
Caryn Payne
John Saunders
Jack Wagner
Jean Cleveland
Hope Irmscher
Dena Wright
Kaithlyn Oglesby
Ivette Ellis
