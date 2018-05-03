Gordon Hospital recognizes volunteers

(Calhoun, Ga.) — April 15 – 21 is recognized as National Volunteer Week. For this national observance, Gordon Hospital recognized its auxiliary of 63 volunteers who continue to donate their time and talents to spread our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.

“Our volunteers at Gordon Hospital are more than just volunteers, they become our friends and family,” said Brandy Rymer, HR and volunteer manager. “Sometimes, they are the first person a patient meets, and they all provide a positive first impression of our hospital. We truly appreciate their commitment to our community and their dedication to helping us fulfill our mission.”

Gordon Hospital held a volunteer recognition luncheon to acknowledge the volunteers for the number of hours they have dedicated to the hospital. The following auxiliary members were recognized.

5,001 – 6,700 hours

Henrietta McClure

Faye G. Worley

Doris DeFoor

4,001 – 5,000 hours

Jana E. Moore

Jane P. Cochran

2,001 – 4,000 hours

Phil Robbins

Emilie A. Stone

Margaret A. Jones

Mary Lehmann

1,001 – 2,000 hours

William A. Mumpower

John Russell

Pam Kruzdlo

Celia C. Clemons

Joann Shropshire

Shirley A. Hough

Bruce Andrew Borgersen

Joann Vatter

Carolyn Childress

James W. Lay

Mary C. Lehmann

Nancy C. Kuhlemeier

751 – 1000 hours

Paula D. Elkins

Don Wilson

Henrietta McClure

Janie Aker

Joan Dodd

501 – 750 hours

Larry J. Parker

Wilfred E. Starr

Larry Milliken

251 – 500 hours

Michael E Miller

Jimmie C. Goswick

Peggy W. O’Connor

Rita Collins

Donald L. Starkey

101 – 250 hours

Wayne Brown

Martha Davis

Jim Deloache

Robert W. Goswick

Dudley Meadows

Mignon Ballard

Under 100 hours

Carol Fowler

Sally Hart

Calvin Anderson

James Collins

Luceta McRay

Bethany Parker

Angelina Kreider

Charles Hatt

Mitch Hazekamp

Kristie Smith

Gloria Brown

Emily Greeson

Charlotte Smithey

Nicholas He

Alyssa Childs

Caryn Payne

John Saunders

Jack Wagner

Jean Cleveland

Hope Irmscher

Dena Wright

Kaithlyn Oglesby

Ivette Ellis

