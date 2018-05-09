Gordon Hospital recognizes nurses during Nurses Week

(Calhoun, Ga.) — May 6 – 12 is National Nurses Week, a time to show some of our most important caregivers how much we appreciate their dedication to patient care. Nurses inspire, innovate, and influence those around them, and we are proud to honor their devoted efforts to healthcare.
“We would like to publicly thank and recognize the nurses who have chosen Gordon Hospital as their home,” said Amy Jordon, chief nursing officer at Gordon Hospital. “They are committed, compassionate nurses who put the needs of their patients above their own daily. Our nurses embody and fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.”
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.