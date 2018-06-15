Gordon Hospital recognized for outstanding patient experience

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Six Adventist Health System hospitals were recently recognized by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, as their efforts to deliver a positive experience for patients earned them the 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
The hospitals – AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange, Avista Adventist Hospital, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Gordon Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Shawnee Mission Medical Center – are among just over 400 hospitals to receive the Outstanding Patient Experience Award, placing them among the top 15 percent of hospitals in the United States for the experience they provide for the patients they care for.
“As we work to engage our consumers more closely, we are also focused on providing a consistently exceptional experience for them and their families at each point of care and service. In earning this recognition, these hospitals are shining examples of our systemwide commitment to patient experience excellence,” said Pam Guler, vice president and chief experience officer for Adventist Health System.
Healthgrades evaluated nearly 3,500 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from April 2016 to March 2017. Healthgrades also applied a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, and used data gathered from the inpatient Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey. The surveys garnered patients’ perception of their care in the hospital, with questions that focused on topics ranging from nurse and doctor communication with patients to factors such as cleanliness and noise levels.
