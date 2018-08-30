Gordon Hospital Owasa Family Medicine welcomes Julia Rittenhouse, MD

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is pleased to announce that Julia Rittenhouse, MD, has joined Gordon Hospital Owasa Family Medicine.
Dr. Rittenhouse joins Dr. Joseph Johnson, Dr. Robert Lester, Dr. Chris Yamamoto, Rhonda Gilbert, FNP-C, and Laura Mudrich, AGNP-C CHPN, at Gordon Hospital Owasa Family Medicine, where a wide range of medical services are offered for the entire family.
Dr. Rittenhouse is a graduate of Loma Linda University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana, California. Dr. Rittenhouse is board-certified in family medicine. She enjoys playing cello, gardening, hiking, skiing, vegetarian cooking, and DIY projects.
For more information or to make an appointment, please call 706.625.0333.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With 45 hospital campuses and more than 8,300 licensed beds in nine states, Adventist Health System is a faith-based healthcare organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida. A national leader in quality, safety, and patient satisfaction, Adventist Health System’s more than 80,000 employees maintain a tradition of whole-person health by caring for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of every patient. Each Adventist Health System facility operates independently in delivering care and services to best meet the needs of the local communities they serve. While each entity is unique, all remain united in one mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.