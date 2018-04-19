Gordon Hospital offers diabetes education class

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital is hosting a diabetes education class on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Conference Room E (enter through Gordon Hospital’s East Entrance).
Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, the free class will cover topics such as blood glucose monitoring, diabetic risk reduction, living an active life, medication review, healthy eating, problem solving, and healthy coping.
“I love attending the diabetes education classes at Gordon Hospital,” said Cathy Bryant, a regular attendee. “Each class is beneficial, and I especially enjoy trying the diabetic-friendly foods they provide. I can’t wait to try out the recipes myself!”
“I look forward to every class,” said Sharon Decamp, a regular attendee. “I always learn something new, and I like the people.”
For more information or to RSVP, please call 706.602.7800 ext. 2290 or 2310.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.