(Calhoun, Ga.) — The Baby Place at Gordon Hospital offers childbirth education classes and breastfeeding classes to expectant parents. These classes are offered at no cost on select dates throughout the year. There are a series of three classes each month, and attendance to all three classes are necessary to receive all educational information. The first two classes are focused on childbirth education, and the third class in the series is the breastfeeding class.
A childbirth education class can provide a great environment for questions, sharing fears, and making a birthing plan. Parents will learn what to expect before, during, and after birth to build their confidence. Knowing what to expect can make a substantial difference in one’s birthing experience. A tour of the OB unit is also included.
Breastfeeding classes are taught by Gordon Hospital lactation counselors. Breastfeeding protects babies from respiratory infections, ear infections, and types of diarrhea infections. Every time a mother breastfeeds her baby, she helps their immune system develop and their brain to grow. Classes are a good opportunity to be with other moms that are breastfeeding, make new friends, and learn about the various stages of breastfeeding. It is also a good place to share experiences with other mothers.
“Childbirth education and breastfeeding classes are the best way to prepare for the birth of a baby,” said Reatha Clary, director of The Baby Place. “We want our patients to have the best birth experience possible. This includes exclusive breastfeeding to prevent infections and promote bonding between mother and baby.”
Classes are from 6 – 8 p.m. in Conference Room A. 2018 class dates include: August 6, 13, 20; September 10, 17, 24; October 1, 8, 15; November 5, 12, 19; and no classes in December. 2019 class dates include: January 7, 14, 21; February 4, 11, 18; March 4, 8, 11; April 1, 8, 15; May 6, 13, 20; June 3, 10, 17; no July classes; August 5, 12, 19; September 9, 16, 23; October 7, 14, 21; November 4, 11, 18; and no December classes. To register for classes, please call 706.879.4737.
