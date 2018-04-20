Gordon Hospital named one of the top places to work in healthcare

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Adventist Health System (AHS), which includes Gordon Hospital, has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national healthcare publication, as one of the top places to work in healthcare. The 2018 “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” list highlights hospitals, health systems, and healthcare companies that, among other things, promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement, and professional growth.
“It is an honor to be part of a health system recognized as a great place to work,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of Gordon Hospital. “We are extremely proud of our employees, and their engagement and dedication to extending the healing ministry of Christ is evident in the high level of care they provide for patients every day.”
Becker’s Hospital Review noted that Adventist Health System works to promote personal, professional, and spiritual growth with its workplace culture; provides opportunities for employees to take part in mission trips; and encourages maintaining a healthy lifestyle through its wellness program.
One of 46 Adventist Health System hospital campuses, Gordon Hospital caregivers and employees work to advance the mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ in the Gordon County community.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.
About Becker’s Hospital Review
Becker’s Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices, and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker’s Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs.