Gordon Hospital hosts Surgical Outreach Program for local high school students

(Calhoun, Ga.) — On Thursday, May 3, 16 students from Calhoun High School, Sonoraville High School, Gordon Central High School, and Georgia-Cumberland Academy attended the Gordon Hospital Surgical Outreach Program for students interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.
Gordon Hospital’s urologic oncologist and Director of Robotic Surgery Hak Lee, MD; Director of Surgical Services Vernon Gipson, RN; Robotic Clinical Coordinator Sharon Bass, RN; and the remainder of the robotic surgical team devoted an entire day to training students to develop basic suturing skills, laparoscopic surgical skills, da Vinci robotic skills, and endoscopic urological techniques.
“This program gives students the opportunity to be exposed to something new,” said Dr. Lee. “We want to show students what steps they need to take to have a career in this field, so they can make plans with their guidance counselors and make decisions about college.”
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.