(Calhoun, Ga.) — Gordon Hospital was selected as a recipient of the 2018 I SEE YOU CARE Award presented by Advanced ICU Care, the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services. The award recognizes outstanding collaboration between in-hospital care staff and Advanced ICU Care’s remote critical care team – a partnership that is vital to improving patient care and outcomes in the demanding intensive care unit (ICU) environment. Gordon Hospital was one of only 5 facilities across more than 65 hospitals in the United States to receive the award.
“We are truly honored to receive the I SEE YOU CARE Award because it recognizes our strong, mutual collaboration with Advanced ICU Care,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of Gordon Hospital. “Working hand-in-hand with Advanced ICU Care’s critical care teams enables us to provide our most critically ill patients with constant, round-the-clock care and ultimately improved overall patient care.”
Established in 2016, the I SEE YOU CARE Award honors Advanced ICU Care tele-ICU partners for their efforts in caring for patients, collaborating across geography and leveraging telehealth to make a profound difference within their hospital. Recognition is given in five categories: hospital, administrator, physician, nurse, and best patient story.
“In recognizing Gordon Hospital, we recognize a partner whose commitment to patient-oriented and outcomes-based clinical collaboration benefits the patients, families, clinical teams, and hospitals that we serve together,” said Lou Silverman, chairman and CEO of Advanced ICU Care. “For the three years we have sponsored the I SEE YOU CARE Awards, it has been an honor and a privilege for me to hear the stories of extraordinary ICU clinical care vision and patient dedication that is a common denominator for all of those recognized. The 2018 class continues this tradition.”
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.
About Advanced ICU Care
Advanced ICU Care® is the nation’s leading provider of high acuity telemedicine services, serving more than 65 hospitals in 25 states on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis. Advanced ICU Care is a technology-enabled clinical services provider that employs cutting edge tele-technology, U.S. board-certified intensivists, advanced practitioners and nurses trained in critical care, multiple dedicated tele-care delivery centers, and a proven implementation and client service approach to the benefit of patients, families, providers, and hospitals.