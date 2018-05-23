Gordon Hospital Foundation to host annual golf tournament

(Calhoun, Ga.) — The Gordon Hospital Foundation’s twelfth annual Golf Classic will be held June 13 at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The Golf Classic is one of the many events hosted by the Gordon Hospital Foundation to raise money for various causes. This year, all proceeds will benefit women’s health services at Gordon Hospital.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In Gordon County alone, 180 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. The Gordon Hospital Foundation is excited to lead the charge in raising funds for women’s services. The foundation’s goal is to fill a significant void by providing our community with additional access to breast cancer screenings and increased breast health education.
“We look forward to the Foundation Golf Classic each year,” said Garrett Nudd, president of the Gordon Hospital Foundation. “Women’s health services are something that this community is very passionate about, and we appreciate the support of so many partners as we continue to make the best healthcare possible for everyone in Northwest Georgia.”
For more information, please contact the Gordon Hospital Foundation office at 706.602.7800 ext. 2318.
About the Gordon Hospital Foundation
The mission of the Gordon Hospital Foundation is to partner with Gordon Hospital in providing Northwest Georgia with unmatched healthcare and community wholeness. Through the leadership of the Gordon Hospital Foundation board and with the generous support of community partners, the foundation continues to make a tangible impact on the landscape of our community. Projects such as the Harris Radiation Therapy Center, CREATION Health Wellness Walk for the community, ongoing nursing and allied health scholarships, and more give the foundation purpose for existence and motivation for continuing their work.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.