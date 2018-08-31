Gordon Hospital Foundation announces Run for Your Life 5K date

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Registration is now open for Gordon Hospital’s annual Run for Your Life 5K Race. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun City Recreation Department. In addition to the 5K race for adults and students ages 13 and older, a Children’s Fun Run will take place at 5 p.m. All proceeds raised from this event will benefit breast cancer services at Gordon Hospital.
You can register for the Run for Your Life 5K by visiting www.raceroster.com and searching “Gordon Hospital Run for Your Life.” If you prefer not to register online, you can complete a registration form and mail it back to the Gordon Hospital Foundation along with your entry fee. Registration forms for both races can be found at www.gordonhospital.com, which can be printed off and mailed in to the foundation with your entry fee to: Wendy Taylor, P.O. Box 12938, Calhoun, GA 30703.
The cost of the race is:
$15 students ages 6 - 18
$20 before Sept. 29
$25 between Sept. 29 - Oct. 17
$30 on race day
$10 Fun Run (ages 12 and under)
Race day check-in and registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Calhoun City Recreation Department at the black and gold pavilion and playground (next to the George Chambers Resource Center). For more information, please contact Wendy Taylor at 706.602.7800 ext. 2318 or via email at wendy.taylor@ahss.org.
