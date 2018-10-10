Gordon Hospital DAISY Award recipients honored

RNs Hannah Holland, Julie Wills and Nealey Baldridge have been named Gordon Hospital’s latest DAISY Award recipients. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Holland, Wills and Baldridge, who are nurses in Gordon Hospital’s medical-surgical unit, received a nomination from a co-worker and a nomination from a patient’s family member about the same situation.
Their co-worker said the following: “We had a patient who was transferred to medical-surgical unit after she lost her baby. She was having a very hard time coping, and she wasn’t sleeping or eating. Hannah had her husband bring in food from a local restaurant to feed their entire family. She spent a lot of time talking with them and just listening to the patient. Nealey and Julie also took time to take special care of this family.”
The family member of the patient said the following: “When my sister’s baby tragically passed away, our whole family was truly devastated by the loss. There were about eight family members that were in and out of the hospital for the three days she was in the hospital. My sister's C-section caused her a lot of physical discomfort on top of her grief from the lost child.”
“The nursing staff showed an abundance of compassion and hospitality. They did their best to demonstrate kindness while being truly competent and professional during the whole visit. I am so thankful that whenever I had to leave the hospital, I knew she was being well cared for. I would like to thank the whole staff, but I want to thank Hannah and Nealey in particular.”
“They went above and beyond to look after my healing sister and the family. They even went as far as personally delivering lunch for my whole family. Also, my sister told me that Julie kept her feeling safe and cared for during the night shifts. Thank you to the Gordon Hospital nursing staff.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at Gordon Hospital and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, visit gordonhospital.com to download a nomination form, or call 706.602.7800, extension 2258.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.