Gordon County set a record in April for lowest unemployment rate ever, with a record low of 2.8 percent, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
On Thursday, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported the record-setting unemployment rate.
“In April, we set record lows for unemployment across the state,” Butler said. “And, the numbers show we traditionally do even better through the upcoming summer months.”
The unemployment rate was down 0.7 percentage points in April, and was 0.6 points lower than April of last year. Gordon County’s unemployment rate was also 0.8 percentage points below the national rate of 3.6 percent.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in April by about 62 percent. When compared to last April, claims were down by about 20 percent.
For Northwest Georgia the unemployment rate fell in April to 3.1 percent, dropping 0.6 percentage points from March. A year ago, the rate was 3.6 percent. The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.
“We saw every region lower its rate and, in most of these cases, break its previous record,” Butler said. “If we can continue to grow our labor force, the future looks strong.”
Gordon also posted monthly losses in labor force and employed residents, preliminary numbers show.
The labor force decreased in April by 234. The April total was 27,339. That number is down by 1,010 from the total of April 2018.
Gordon ended April with 26,560 employed residents. The number decreased by 42 in April and was down by 831 as compared to last April.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 307 active job postings in Gordon for April.