Gordon EMS presents Stop the Bleed kits to schools

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Over the past few months, Gordon EMS has trained the staff of Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools using the Stop the Bleed program, an initiative created by the Georgia Trauma Commission, Georgia Trauma Foundation, and other organizations.
This program puts knowledge gained by first responders and our military into the hands of the public to help save lives by stopping uncontrolled bleeding in emergency situations. Research has shown that bystanders, with little or no medical training, can become lifesavers. Similar to the use of CPR or automatic defibrillators (AED), improving public awareness about how to stop severe bleeding can be the difference between life and death for an injured person. The goal of this program is to build resilience by educating and empowering all citizens to be aware of the simple steps that can be taken to stop or slow life-threatening bleeding.
After each school completed their training, Gordon EMS presented them with the Stop the Bleed kits they earned by participating in the program. The teachers, nurses, and staff of schools in the Gordon County community are now equipped to render immediate, potentially life-saving medical aid to injured students or co-workers while awaiting the arrival of professional responders.