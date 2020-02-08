The Gordon County Emergency Management Agency and the Sheriff's Office both announced that snow has been observed sticking to roadways around Gordon County on Saturday.
Gordon EMA posted the following message to Facebook:
"Snow is laying on the roadways. Gordon County Public Safety and Public Works crews encourages everyone to stay off of the roadways unless absolutely necessary. If you must be on the road, please drive slow and safe."
And Sheriff Mitch Ralston posted the following message to his website Saturday:
"A winter storm front is moving across Northwest Georgia this morning and is impacting roads here in Gordon County. The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted snowfall in amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches across our region. As of this time (9:45am) snow is falling steadily. Deputies on patrol have reported icing on bridges and overpasses, and slush along most of our roadways. More icing is expected as the day goes on, particularly on the bridges and overpasses. Should the temperatures fall, widespread road freezing would make travel even more hazardous. Motorists should exercise extreme caution when driving today, and be aware of dangerous condition. Although conditions are forecast to improve this afternoon, additional deputies have been deployed for the duration of this event, and senior officers are continuing to review the situation. Residents should monitor local/regional media outlets and/or the NWS to keep abreast of the latest winter weather conditions."