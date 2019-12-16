Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor said Monday that the area could be in for some severe weather late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
The entire Northwest Georgia area is marked for a "marginal risk" of severe weather between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. with the potential for .5-1.5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
"This is due to a strong cold front that will be moving through our area that could produce strong to damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out," Taylor said.
He said local agencies will continue to monitor the situation and additional updates will be provided as needed. He also suggested residents take the opportunity to prepare, just in case.
"We ask that you utilize this time to review your severe weather plan and actions you would take in case of severe weather," Taylor said. "Stay safe, stay ready, stay prepared."