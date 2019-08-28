Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor says anyone planning to travel to the Georgia, South Carolina or Florida's Atlantic coast during the Labor Day weekend should take consideration of Tropical Storm Dorian.
"Models have shifted the track northward and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast has shifted northward as well," Taylor said via email Wednesday. "Dorian is now expected to impact the Florida and/or Georgia coasts as a hurricane beginning Sunday and continuing through Monday and onward. "The forecast calls for Dorian to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches landfall in Florida."
Taylor went on to say that while there is still significant uncertainty with where Dorian will track this weekend and how strong it will be, models have been shifting northward and with increasing intensity, so a landfall in Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane or greater is not out of the question and looking increasingly possible.
"Tropical storm force winds would likely begin along the Georgia coast on Sunday morning, placing us at approximately 4 days/96 hours away from impacts as of this morning. This places Georgia at OPCON 4 – enhanced monitoring, with impacts beginning within the next 120 hours," said Taylor.
Tropical Storm Dorian picked up strength overnight and is expected to hit Puerto Rico later Wednesday with heavy winds before getting even stronger on its way to the Bahamas and then Florida, where it is forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 storm over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update Wednesday.
“Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas,” Senior Hurricane Specialist Lixion Avila wrote in the hurricane center’s latest advisory.
At 8 a.m. Dorian was positioned about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix with maximum winds of 60 mph — a 10 mph increase from Tuesday — as it moved northwest at 13 mph.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.